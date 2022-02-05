Talk about ending a drought.

Heading into this season, the last time Penn Manor’s girls basketball team hung a Lancaster-Lebanon League section championship banner in the gym, Gerald Ford was the president, Jaws was No. 1 at the box office, a new home set you back $38,000, and gas was 57 cents a gallon.

The year was 1975 — the third year of the L-L League — and the Comets won the Section 3 crown that winter.

Saturday, for the first time in 47 years, Penn Manor secured its second championship, clinching the Section 1 title outright compliments of a 52-43 victory at Manheim Township.

“Feels pretty good,” Penn Manor’s Sydney Shepos said with a wink. “Especially because we’ve been close in years past. This year we won the whole thing, so this means a lot, and to our school, too, because it’s been a long time. Our section is always really tough, so to come out on top feels really, really good.”

Shepos is one of seven seniors on the Comets’ roster. That group will exit stage right with that elusive section banner to their credit.

“Special, special group,” Penn Manor coach Megan Collins said.

In Saturday’s matinee in Neffsville before a raucous, playoff-like crowd, the Comets never trailed and won their regular-season finale, putting the finishing touches on a glittering 12-1 league run, and at 15-7 overall. Penn Manor won its fifth game in a row, and went 7-1 down the stretch to cement the Section 1 championship.

“Has a nice ring to it,” Collins said. “I couldn’t be prouder of them. I don’t think many people initially, and maybe even now, believed in us. But we believed in them, they believed in themselves, and they kept playing hard.”

And for the first time in 47 years — voila — there will be a new girls basketball section championship banner hanging in the gym in Millersville.

Hempfield, which had won the last two Section 1 flags, wraps up league play Tuesday against McCaskey, and win or lose, the Black Knights (10-2, 13-5) locked up second place. Township (8-4, 12-7) was eliminated from the race Saturday.

Penn Manor got the quick jump against Township, getting a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers from Morgan Miller, a trey from Izzy Kligge and buckets from Shepos (10 points) and Lily Sugra for a 13-7 lead.

Sugra (game-high 19 points) took over the game in the post in the second quarter, outscoring Township 7-0 all by herself to end the half, including a conventional three-point play, plus a late jumper to give Penn Manor a 22-13 lead at the break.

The Comets went for the jugular early in the third. Emily Riggs scored on Penn Manor’s first possession, Kligge and Miller (13 points) rattled in 3-pointers, and Shepos’ bank shot in the lane gave the Comets their largest lead, 33-19, midway through the third.

That’s when Township warmed to the task, using a 10-0 spree to make Penn Manor sweat. Missy Welch had a pair of buckets, Gianna Smith scored at the glass, Keliah Santiago swished a 3-ball, and Ava Byrne’s trey capped the run and the Streaks whittled the Comets’ lead down to 33-29 with 2:10 left in the third.

Penn Manor righted its ship in the fourth behind Sugra, who had a transition layup for a 40-31 lead, and her fast-break finish was a dagger, putting the Comets up 48-38 with 2:19 to play.

“We kept cool, calm and collected, and we gathered ourselves during timeouts,” Collins said, “and we just kept playing our game.”

Byrne scored 14 points for Township, which couldn’t overcome 10 first-half turnovers, seven in the first quarter. But it was a heck of a stretch-run ride for the Streaks, who came into Saturday’s tilt with a three-game winning streak and an 8-1 record in their last nine games.

But they couldn’t keep the Comets from clinching.

“The difference in the game was the run they had there at the end of the first half,” Township coach Sean Burkhart said. “Other than that spurt, we played all the way until the end, and we made them earn it. (Penn Manor) beat everyone they needed to beat. Credit to them.”

SECTION 2 FIT TO BE TIED

While the Section 1 title was decided Saturday, the Section 2 race got a facelift when first-place Ephrata was tripped up by Conestoga Valley 40-35, and Lebanon joined the Mountaineers at the top of the standings compliments of a 45-41 win over Warwick.

On Tuesday, Ephrata (7-5, 11-9) is at Elizabethtown and Lebanon (7-5, 13-7) is at CV. If the Mounts and the Cedars both win or both lose, they’ll share the section title, and the league will use the tiebreaker criteria to determine the L-L playoff seeding.

