Penn Manor’s girls basketball team has been jonesing for a statement win.

Wednesday night, they got one.

Lily Sugra popped in 19 points, Morgan Miller drilled four 3-pointers and chipped in 16 points, and the host Comets feasted on 27 turnovers in a decisive 51-31 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 win over Manheim Township in Millersville.

Penn Manor (3-1 league, 5-3 overall) remained on Hempfield’s heels; the first-place Black Knights (4-0, 7-0) maintained sole possession of the top spot in Section 1 compliments of a 54-36 crossover win against Elizabethtown on Wednesday.

Penn Manor, meanwhile, beat Township for the first time in more than four years.

“We needed this,” Sugra said, exhaling. “Feels good for sure. We’ve come a long way.”

Township (1-2, 4-5) dipped another game off the pace after Penn Manor built a commanding 24-12 halftime lead, and eventually upped its cushion to 21 points early in the fourth quarter on Sugra’s transition layup.

The Comets thrived in transition against the Blue Streaks. Already up 12 coming out of the locker room for the second half, Penn Manor opened the third quarter on a 6-0 clip, getting back-to-back steal and run-out layups to open the stanza, one by Sugra and the other by Sydney Shepos. Township turned the ball over 10 times in the third quarter alone.

“It was a good team win,” Penn Manor coach Megan Collins said. “I thought we came out ready to go. Our goal was to hold them defensively, and I thought we did an exceptional job on the defensive end.”

“Our defense,” Sugra added, “was on our toes the whole time every time they had the ball.”

In between fast-break buckets, Miller singed the Streaks from the 3-point arc. She hit a pair of third-quarter treys, the latter giving Penn Manor a cozy 37-19 lead with 36 ticks left in the third.

Penn Manor iced it early in the fourth; Miller splashed her fourth and final triple, Kamia Goodley scored off the bounce, and Sugra’s breakaway layup with 4:37 to go put the Comets up by 21 and that was that.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Collins said. “They’ve worked hard and they play with a lot of heart. Even at practice, there’s an intensity. And I think they understand that if they want to be with the top of the top, they have to put in the work.”

Ava Byrne bucketed 11 points for Township, which closed to within 9-7 after the first quarter. The Streaks’ last lead was 4-2 on Byrne’s bucket, but the Comets were up 20-9 by the middle of the second quarter on Shepos’ hoop — and Penn Manor was off and running.

“We were sort of shell-shocked a little bit for stretches,” Township coach Sean Burkhart said. “But at the end of the day, they have seven seniors who have been through it before. We have kids that are still learning some of those things. Their gym. They should defend home turf, and they did. Now our back are a little more up against the wall.”

