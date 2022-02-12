Penn Manor saw a double-digit second-quarter lead dwindle to a one-point advantage with three minutes left against Lampeter-Strasburg in Saturday night’s Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball quarterfinal in Millersville.

As she’s done over her four-year varsity career, Comets’ senior forward Lily Sugra came up clutch. Sugra's jump-shot and layup pushed Penn Manor's advantage to five points, and the Comets eventually came away with a 40-34 victory.

“She thrives in those moments,” Penn Manor coach Megan Collins said of Sugra. “That’s one thing about her. She’s a go-getter.”

After winning the program’s first section title in 47 years, L-L Section One champion Penn Manor (16-7) advanced to Tuesday’s league semifinals, where it’ll face Section Two co-champ Ephrata (15-9), location and tip-off time to be determined.

“This means the world,” Sugra said. “Knowing we now have a shot to go to the league final means everything.”

Penn Manor was held to 40 points or less for the first time in nearly a month and notched their third win of the season that came by a single-digit margin of victory.

“The game had to be played in the 40s for us to have a chance,” L-S coach Tony Fink said. “We had a chance.”

The Section Three co-champion Pioneers (14-8) had four chances to tie or go in front in the final 5:05 of the game, but came up empty on each opportunity, including a missed layup that would have tied it with 15 seconds left.

L-S held a 5-0 lead early on thanks to a 3-pointer from Jenna Daveler (10 points, three steals) and a layup from Katie Ranck (seven points, 13 rebounds). Penn Manor came up empty on its first seven trips down the floor until a 3-pointer from Morgan Miller (11 points) at the 2:10 mark of the first quarter. A layup from Sugra (17 points, five rebounds) tied it at 5-5 before the end of the frame.

“We were really nervous,” Sugra said of the cold start. “None of us have been in the postseason before so I think we just had to get the rust off. It took us awhile to get going.”

It was the start of a 17-2 Comets’ run to open a 17-7 advantage midway through the second quarter. The Pioneers countered with an 11-3 run to close the half, trimming Penn Manor's advantage to 20-18 at intermission.

Daveler scored eight of her 10 points in the first half, leading Collins to switch up the Comets’ defense.

“We started out in 1-3-1,” Collins said. “We switched to man, full-court, half-court. We finished the game in the 2-1-2.”

The Comets led 26-24 at the end of the third quarter, setting up Sugra’s late-game heroics.

L-S will now prepare for the 16-team District 3-5A tournament, which begins Feb. 22, with the Pioneers likely matching up with York Suburban.

Meanwhile, the Comets are aiming to keep their historic run going.

“I told them after the game, ‘We’re not done yet,’” Collins said.

BOX SCORE