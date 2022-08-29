Parents Craig and Kim Smith are still trying to figure out specifically what they hope to accomplish with the Ryan N. Smith Relentless Fund.

“We want to help those in need,” Craig Smith said. “Those going through cancer. Those going through stuff in their life.”

The fund is named after one of their three children, Ryan Smith, a former Lampeter-Strasburg and East Stroudsburg University basketball standout who died March 22, 2021, after a 19-month battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Ryan was only 21.

Recently, the fund has officially been used for the first time to both preserve Smith’s legacy and benefit children at a school where he was once a student.

The outdoor basketball court between Hans Herr and Lampeter Elementary Schools, near Book Road, was completely renovated. The $40,000 project removed the old pavement, replaced the stone base and installed new pavement, poles, backboards, rims and benches.

The work was completed by Wes Powers with Lancaster Asphalt Systems, who covered the additional cost of the eye-catching paint job on the surface of the court. Within both 3-point lines, the surface is painted blue, akin to the blue in the L-S school colors. Within the rectangular-shaped free-throw lane (also referred to as restricted area, or “lane,” “key,” or “box”) the area is painted orange, the color for Leukemia awareness.

On each endline is the word, RELENTLESS, with all letters in white except the R and S, Ryan’s initials, which are painted blue. The term ‘relentless’ was best associated with Smith’s cancer battle.

In the middle of the court is the No. 5, in ESU colors, resembling the jersey number worn by Smith in college, when he earned PSAC East Freshman of the Year honors in 2019.

Craig and Kim Smith worked with Powers to design the renderings for the new surface.

“It’s amazing,” Craig Smith said. “For Kim and her students and all the kids in L-S who knew Ryan, just to see this court is just amazing.”

Work on the court was completed last Friday. Two days later, the first game was played on the new court. Last Sunday, a group of 10 men ages 42 to 63 gathered on the court. The group has played almost every weekend in the warm months for the last half-dozen years or so, usually outside Conestoga Valley’s Fritz Elementary School.

Speaking of Conestoga Valley, Jeff Rumbaugh, a standout CV point guard in the early 1990s, was the first to score a basket on the new court in Sunday’s game.

Watching from afar from within Lampeter Elementary School, where Ryan was once a student, was Kimberly Smith, who was busy prepping the classroom where she’ll teach second grade students this fall.

“She saw us all out there,” said Corey Meyer, a member of the basketball group last Sunday. “She came out there and got a picture. I never met Ryan. I don’t get emotional that much. ...It was emotional playing on that court.”

