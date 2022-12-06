LEBANON — Welcome to the show, kid.

Lebanon freshman Olive Brandt scored seven must-have points over the final 3:45, including three clutch foul shots in the waning seconds, and the host Cedars fended off Manheim Central 43-40 in a nonleague girls basketball showdown Tuesday night.

Turns out Lebanon needed every last one of Brandt’s points, after Central held Cedars’ standout sophomore Kailah Correa scoreless for the first time in her career. But Lebanon got key contributions elsewhere and survived the Barons.

Lebanon, which shared the Section Two title last winter, won its season opener. Central, which shared the Section Three crown last season, dipped to 0-2. But the Barons made the Cedars earn every inch, and had a shot to tie the game at the horn, but Maddie Knier’s corner 3-pointer was off, and Lebanon won it.

“That was a great kick-off for us, because it was a great team win,” Lebanon coach Jaime Walborn said. “Our No. 1 point guard (Correa) didn’t score a point. Aaliyah Ferrer didn’t score a point. So that was a great team win for us.”

Brandt popped in 14 points in her varsity debut, and Lebanon sophomore post threat Liliana Harrison dominated on the glass with 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Cedars, who trailed just once, 24-22, with 5:59 to go in the third quarter when Central’s Kaylie Kroll (13 points) capped a 7-0 spree with a wing 3-pointer.

Harrison restored order for Lebanon, scoring at the rim on back-to-back trips, the latter for a 28-24 lead with 3:06 to go in the third. Harrison tacked on a pair of free throws, and the Cedars led 32-29 heading into the fourth.

“She brought it,” Walborn said of Harrison’s big game in the paint. “She was strong. She got rebounds. She did everything we asked her to do.”

Central’s Emma Herman hit a baseline jumper and the Barons sliced Lebanon’s lead down to 36-35, and Knier’s key spinner brought the Barons within 42-40 with 21.7 seconds to play.

But Brandt was incredibly clutch late. Her steal and coast-to-coast layup gave Lebanon a 36-33 lead with 3:45 left. Her pull-up jumper in the lane gave the Cedars a 40-37 cushion with 48 seconds to go. And she rattled in three free throws over the final 30.1 seconds to keep Lebanon out front.

The Cedars had to sweat out Knier’s last-second shot. Knier scored 16 points for the Barons.

“We got a shot at the end, and that’s all you can ask for,” Central coach Michael Smith said. “I thought every time we took a punch, we punched right back, and that’s what you want. (Harrison) was unbelievable. We knew she was going to be a problem and she was. And their freshman also stepped up, and that was huge for them.”

