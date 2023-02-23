Lampeter-Strasburg’s basketball team fell into an offensive abyss at a very inopportune time Thursday.

The Pioneers scored just seven second-half points in a 34-26 home loss to Hershey in the quarterfinals of the District Three 5A playoffs.

Incredibly, the Pioneers (18-6) did not score in the fourth quarter.

Hershey (18-6) is through to the district semifinals for the second straight year.

Speaking of district semis, a year ago at that stage, in this gym, Hershey and Lampeter-Strasburg played one of the best basketball games played around here, and maybe around anywhere, in 2022.

L-S won that one, 87-72, in triple overtime, on the way to the 5A district title.

It’s hard to believe Thursday’s game involved the same sport, much less the same sides.

Hershey coach Paul Blackburn, the former Lebanon High boss, said he didn’t bring the memory up with his guys.

“I heard them talking about it, though,’’ he said. “We have seven seniors that graduated last year, and I texted with them today.

“They said, ‘Coach, go get one for everybody in Hershey.’ ’’

It wasn’t just about defense; the teams combined to shoot two for 17 from the foul line, but Hershey really did guard the Pioneers.

That started with the job Hershey’s Joe Alander, a lean 6-2 senior, did on Chase Smucker, the Pioneers’ leading scorer and fulcrum.

Alander is a superb student who will run cross-country at Swarthmore next fall.

“He’s a really smart kid, and a relentless kid,’’ Blackburn said. “He’s been a leader in that sense, defensively, and it’s contagious. Our practices are tough. It doesn’t make us much better offensively, though.’’

Copy that.

Beyond that, Blackburn said, “Obviously, they shoot the ball well from the perimeter, so we wanted to run them off the line.’’

At least for a half, that approach created space for L-S big Luke Hines, whose low-block work appeared, for a long time, to be enough to get the Pioneers by.

Hines scored 11 of his team’s 19 first-half points, and that was good for a 19-12 first-half lead.

It went on like that for a while - long, grinding possessions yielding not much, but L-L seemingly, if barely, in control. L-S tried a zone defense midway through the third. That created a little room for Hershey guard Matt Deonatis, who scored 21 including some clutch threes in last year’s game. This time, he made a corner three to end the third quarter, and another, to tie it, in the opening seconds of the fourth.

Two possessions later Alander threw one in to give his club its first lead since it was 12-11. Now the Trojans were energized, winning the 50-50 scraps, rebounding their own missed free throws (of which there were a bunch), sensing the upset.

And the Pioneers simply never got going. They did not score again.

Deonatis led Hershey with 12 points on three threes. Hines scored 15 for th Pioneers.

As district quarterfinalists, both clubs will play in the state tournament. Hersey advances to a district semi opposite Exeter which smashed Milton Hershey 80-58 in their quarterfinal.

L-S will host Milton Hershey in a consolation-bracket game Wednesday, March 1.