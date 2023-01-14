A busy Friday night on the L-L League girls basketball slate with eight games, including some intriguing section matchups and a nonleague showdown. Here’s the roundup, plus some news and notes …

SECTION 2

Ephrata 31, Warwick 21 — There is a new solo leader atop the section standings, and that team is Manheim Central. The Barons (5-0 league) took over the top spot to themselves despite not playing a game Friday because Warwick, which was 4-0 in league play and tied in the loss column for first with Central, fell to Ephrata. Jasmine Griffin scored 14 points, and the host Mountaineers outscored the Warriors 14-9 in the second half to pick up the W and snap Warwick’s 4-game winning streak. Bella Smithson scored 11 points for Warwick. FYI: Griffin is up to 1,245 points for Ephrata, which is right back at it Saturday with a tricky nonleague tester at 12-0 Section 1 leader Lebanon in a battle of former Section 2 foes.

Conestoga Valley 39, Elizabethtown 20 — The Buckskins kicked up a fuss with a 23-11 first-half run, CV opened up some more breathing room with a 12-3 third-quarter spurt, and the Bucks snapped a 3-game slide with a win at E-town. Rhiannon Henry paced CV’s balanced attack with a game-high 11 points, while Chloe Wilkinson and Jadyn Lloyd scored 6 points apiece for the Bears.

SECTION 3

Lampeter-Strasburg 44, Northern Lebanon 33 — A clutch road win for the Pioneers, who snapped a 3-game slide and remained alone in second place in the section chase behind undefeated Lancaster Catholic. Katie Ranck bucketed 18 points and Anna Horner chipped in with 12 points for L-S, while Olivia Shutter (12 points) and Hayley Sheroky (11 points) led the host Vikings, who trailed by just 20-19 at the break, before the Pioneers went 24-15 in the second half to win it.

Cocalico 47, Donegal 28 — Teagan Sahm (14 points) and Izzy Rios (career-high 11 points) paced the offense, and the host Eagles jumped out to a 20-5 halftime cushion and eased past the Indians. Cocalico is now 4-1 in its last five games and angling for a spot in the D3-5A bracket. Remy White and Mia Wissler scored 9 points apiece for Donegal, which suffered its fourth straight defeat.

SECTION 4

Octorara 16, Linden Hall 10 — Someone was getting in the W column for the first time this season, and that someone was the Braves, who survived a scoreless third quarter to top the host Lions. Maddie Muldoon scored 8 points, Octorara held Linden Hall without a point in the second quarter for a 10-3 halftime lead, and snapped its 0-10 start. Hayden Augustino-Laurent scored 4 points for the Lions, who dipped to 0-8. FYI: Octorara was 0-24 in its previous section games, and the Braves won a league game for just the second time since joining the L-L League full-time at the start of the 2018-19 season. Octorara’s other section victory was against Donegal back on Jan. 28, 2020. The Braves are now 2-49 in section games since joining the league. Meanwhile, Linden Hall is still searching for its first win this season, after the Lions won the last four D3-2A championship games in a row — and went to the 1A finale the year before that, coming up short vs. Lebanon Catholic. You remember the Beavers? They are definitely missed in L-L League circles.

NONLEAGUE

York Catholic 57, Elco 51 — The Raiders made the trek to York County and put up a good battle, but came up just short against the host Fighting Irish. Meredith Shue scored 15 points, and York Catholic overcame a 31-28 halftime deficit with a 10-5 third-quarter clip and held off Elco. Sam Nelson (15 points) and Kenzie Eckhart (12 points) showed the way in the scoring column for the Raiders, who were 3-1 in their previous four outings.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

NONLEAGUE

Columbia vs. Berlin Brothersvalley at Chambersburg Showcase, 10:30 a.m.

Linden Hall vs. York Catholic at Lancaster Catholic, 11 a.m. (Catholic Showcase)

Pequea Valley at Susquenita, 2:30 p.m.

Fleetwood at Manheim Central, 2:30 p.m.

Ephrata at Lebanon, 2:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Bishop McDevitt at Lancaster Catholic, 3:45 p.m. (Catholic Showcase)

Boyertown at Manheim Township, 5:30 p.m.

SUNDAY’S GAME

NONLEAGUE

Columbia vs. Harrisburg at Chambersburg Showcase, 2 p.m. (LNP coverage)

* Yes, back-to-back 84-mile bus rides to Chambersburg for Columbia, including a rare Sunday game, plus a 10:30 a.m. rise-and-shine tilt Saturday — just hours after the Crimson Tide fell to Lancaster Catholic in an old-school, hotly contested rivalry game Friday night. Columbia also played Thursday, so the Tide will play four days in a row, and then have a key Section 4 game Tuesday at Pequea Valley for their fifth game in six days. … Lancaster Catholic is also right back at it, hosting the annual Catholic Showcase with four games on the docket. The Crusaders host the finale vs. Bishop McDevitt, a longtime D3 adversary. McD will try and snap the Crusaders’ 12-0 getaway. … Ephrata at Lebanon is intriguing; those two shared the Section 2 hardware last winter, and the Cedars will go for a 13-0 getaway vs. the Mountaineers. … Pequea Valley, which is riding a 7-game winning streak, is No. 2 and Susquenita is No. 5 in the D3-3A power ratings. That’s a fun matchup Saturday over in Duncannon. … Section 2 solo leader Manheim Central must contain Fleetwood standout Alexis Hess — a Kansas State commit — when the Tigers touch down in Manheim, where the Barons will go for their fifth win in a row.

