Playoff time yes, but there were seven nonleague games on Thursday’s L-L League girls basketball schedule. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

Octorara 55, Freire Charter 19 — The Braves headed to Wilmington, Delaware for their season-finale, and came back to Atglen with a W. Anna Castillo (12 points on four 3’s), Ja’syah James (11 points) and Jamie Guertler (season-high 10 points) paced the offense, and Octorara opened the game on a 16-0 tear and never looked back. The Braves closed out the game with a 20-point fourth-quarter onslaught to finish their season at 3-18 overall — one year after a winless 2020-21 campaign.

Manheim Township 53, Solanco 35 — In their final tuneup before the D3-6A playoffs, the Blue Streaks broke open a close game with a 15-4 third-quarter clip, and outscored the host Golden Mules 32-15 overall in the second half as both teams polished off their regular-season slates. Gianna Smith and Ava Byrne bucketed 12 points apiece for Township, which had a slim 21-20 lead at the half before a big second-half effort. Olivia Lasko capped her outstanding campaign with four 3-pointers and a season-high 22 points for Solanco, which had its 2-game winning streak snapped, and finished the season 3-19 overall. Township is sitting safely on the 10-line in the 12-team 6A bracket and awaits its first-round foe.

Lancaster Country Day 77, Steel-High 46 — The Cougars gassed up the bus and headed to Steelton, where Country Day capped its regular-season slate in style, using a 27-4 third-quarter barrage to race past the host Steamrollers. Three — yes, three — Cougars’ players scored 20-plus points in the victory, and that’s the first time that’s happened for an L-L League team this season, as Genesis Meadows (26 points, 5 3’s), Kiana Wakefield (season-high 24 points, four 3’s) and Piper Graham (21 points, five 3’s) lit up the stat sheet for Country Day, which hit 14 3-points in all and built a 40-34 halftime lead before opening up some breathing room in the third quarter. Up next for the Cougars: Baring any last-second changes, a D3-2A semifinal date at Linden Hall on Feb. 24. It will be a win-or-go-home scenario for both teams; only the 2A semifinal winners advance to the PIAA playoffs. It looks like undefeated 1-seed Columbia will host No. 4 Millersburg in the other Final Four clash, also Feb. 24.

Northern Lebanon 53, Kutztown 36 — The host Vikings played their penultimate game this season, and made it count with a 17-point home triumph. Ashlyn Messinger (18 points) and Olivia Shutter (15 points) led the offense, and Northern Lebanon had a 17-4 second-quarter spurt for a 26-14 halftime edge and went on to tame the Cougars. Messinger, a senior, is up to 861 career points for the Vikings, who wrap up their season with a nonleague game on Sunday — yes, Sunday — at Minersville.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

Oley Valley 49, Annville-Cleona 33 — A gut-punch setback for the Dutchmen, who are now in jeopardy of not making the D3-3A playoff bracket. The host Lynx closed the game on a 14-2 run to silence A-C, which has dipped from No. 6 (and the last team in) to No. 8 (and out) in the 3A power ratings, after back-to-back setbacks. The Dutchmen have one game left to try and jump back to the 6-line when they host Camp Hill on Friday. Stay tuned. Sarah Speraw scored 9 points for A-C vs. Oley, which improved to No. 7 — one slot ahead of the Dutchmen — in 3A.

Hershey 45, Elizabethtown 39 — And thus ends the prep careers of a pair of longtime Bears’ standouts, as seniors Ainsley Raybold and Jade Love-Morris have played their final game in an E-town uniform. Love-Morris hit four 3’s and scored 17 points and Raybold also canned four treys and chipped in with 14 points, but the host Trojans had a 19-17 lead at the break, and then went 15-10 in the fourth quarter to fend off the Bears, who finished up 9-13 and out of the playoff picture this season. Love-Morris, a Lock Haven recruit, wrapped up her prep career with 633 points, while Raybold, a Salisbury commit, finished up with 679 points and 133 3-pointers in her prep career for E-town. Those two will be missed.

York Catholic 59, Lancaster Mennonite 29 — The Fighting Irish used a 15-3 second-quarter spree for a 32-14 halftime lead, and then outscored the host Blazers 23-6 in the third quarter to break the game wide open. Tiana Delgado scored 12 points for Mennonite, which wrapped up its season 3-16 overall.

Also Thursday, the L-L League conducted its play-in games, and Ephrata and Lampeter-Strasburg earned victories to punch their tickets to Saturday’s quarterfinals. Here’s the story, plus a photo gallery from the play-in games at Warwick …

FRIDAY’S GAMES

NONLEAGUE

Camp Hill at Annville-Cleona, 6:30 p.m.

Conestoga Valley at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.

Cocalico at Daniel Boone, 7:30 p.m.

* Garden Spot is at No. 17, and the last team out, in the D3-5A power ratings, so the Spartans will need a win over Conestoga Valley, and perhaps some help to clinch a postseason bid. As mentioned, Annville-Cleona is also going to need a win, and probably some help, to get into the D3-3A bracket. Meanwhile, Cocalico closes out its regular-season ride with a makeup game in Birdsboro against Daniel Boone.

DISTRICT 3 GIRLS BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage