L-L League Basketball Media Day
Buy Now

Octorara's boys team during L-L League Basketball Media Day at the LNP offices in Lancaster Sunday Nov. 27, 2022.

 CHRIS KNIGHT | Staff Photographer

ATGLEN - Having brought back six of its top seven scorers from last year’s playoff squad, the Octorara boys basketball team entered the 2022-23 campaign with high expectations.

But through the first month of the season, the Braves had yet to log a signature win. Until Tuesday night, when host Octorara knocked off Lampeter-Strasburg, 56-45, in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three victory.

In turn, Octorara snapped the Pioneers’ L-L regular season win streak at 17 games, marking the first time defending Section Three champ L-S lost a league game in the regular season in about two years. The Braves (3-1 league, 7-5 overall) also moved into a three-way first-place Section Three tie with L-S (3-1, 9-3) and Cocalico (3-1, 6-6).

“Coach mentioned the 17-game win streak before the game,” Octorara junior point guard Zachary Kirk said. “They (L-S) hadn’t lost a league game since 2021. We came in with the mindset that we’re going to win.”

Octorara football player lost both legs in tragic tractor wreck; here’s why he still hits the field

A veteran-laden bunch with four senior starters, Octorara is steered by Kirk (24 points, three rebounds) and senior guard/forward Elijah Hamilton (15 points, nine rebounds). Both were first-team L-L all-star selections a year ago, with Hamilton earning an all-state nod.

They’re proving to be a formidable duo of late after Hamilton missed the team’s first six games due to an offseason injury. Kirk is one of just three L-L players to log multiple games of 30 or more points this season. Another to accomplish the feat is L-S senior guard Ben Wert, who logged 21 points Tuesday before going down with what appeared to be a right knee injury in the closing minutes. Wert was seen on crutches with an ice pack on his right knee after the game.

Beautiful story about Ellingsworth [letter]

“That’s tough to see,” Kirk said. “We play AAU together.”

L-S was also paced by senior forward Luke Hines (11 points, 11 rebounds) but the team shot an icy 5 for 25 from beyond the arc (20 %).

An Octorara team that prefers to score in the 60s intentionally slowed things down by remaining patient on the offensive end and taking care of the ball.

Her lungs worsening, Lampeter-Strasburg grad Karin Hostetter adjusting to life with service dog

“No simple, dumb fouls,” longtime Octorara coach Gene Lambert said. “And also offensively every possession counts. When I coached in the Ches-Mont League, Great Valley was the team like L-S where if we have bad possessions, they’re going to score.”

L-S led twice in the first half, with a pair of Wert free-throws tying it at 19-19 the 4:39 mark of the second quarter. Octorara scored the game’s next seven points and later took a 28-21 lead into intermission. The Pioneers cut the deficit to 48-43 with under three minutes left in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer from Chase Smucker. Kirk scored the next bucket before Wert went down on a fastbreak layup attempt.

L-S, winners of six of the last seven Section Three crowns, has a formidable challenge for the section crown this season.

“We’ve had some tough losses,” Kirk said. “But I feel like this game is a building block. If we want to win the section, we have to beat L-S.”

Outdoor court renovation to benefit elementary school students in memory of Lampeter-Strasburg alum Ryan Smith

BOX SCORE

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags