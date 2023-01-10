ATGLEN - Having brought back six of its top seven scorers from last year’s playoff squad, the Octorara boys basketball team entered the 2022-23 campaign with high expectations.

But through the first month of the season, the Braves had yet to log a signature win. Until Tuesday night, when host Octorara knocked off Lampeter-Strasburg, 56-45, in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three victory.

In turn, Octorara snapped the Pioneers’ L-L regular season win streak at 17 games, marking the first time defending Section Three champ L-S lost a league game in the regular season in about two years. The Braves (3-1 league, 7-5 overall) also moved into a three-way first-place Section Three tie with L-S (3-1, 9-3) and Cocalico (3-1, 6-6).

“Coach mentioned the 17-game win streak before the game,” Octorara junior point guard Zachary Kirk said. “They (L-S) hadn’t lost a league game since 2021. We came in with the mindset that we’re going to win.”

A veteran-laden bunch with four senior starters, Octorara is steered by Kirk (24 points, three rebounds) and senior guard/forward Elijah Hamilton (15 points, nine rebounds). Both were first-team L-L all-star selections a year ago, with Hamilton earning an all-state nod.

They’re proving to be a formidable duo of late after Hamilton missed the team’s first six games due to an offseason injury. Kirk is one of just three L-L players to log multiple games of 30 or more points this season. Another to accomplish the feat is L-S senior guard Ben Wert, who logged 21 points Tuesday before going down with what appeared to be a right knee injury in the closing minutes. Wert was seen on crutches with an ice pack on his right knee after the game.

“That’s tough to see,” Kirk said. “We play AAU together.”

L-S was also paced by senior forward Luke Hines (11 points, 11 rebounds) but the team shot an icy 5 for 25 from beyond the arc (20 %).

An Octorara team that prefers to score in the 60s intentionally slowed things down by remaining patient on the offensive end and taking care of the ball.

“No simple, dumb fouls,” longtime Octorara coach Gene Lambert said. “And also offensively every possession counts. When I coached in the Ches-Mont League, Great Valley was the team like L-S where if we have bad possessions, they’re going to score.”

L-S led twice in the first half, with a pair of Wert free-throws tying it at 19-19 the 4:39 mark of the second quarter. Octorara scored the game’s next seven points and later took a 28-21 lead into intermission. The Pioneers cut the deficit to 48-43 with under three minutes left in the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer from Chase Smucker. Kirk scored the next bucket before Wert went down on a fastbreak layup attempt.

L-S, winners of six of the last seven Section Three crowns, has a formidable challenge for the section crown this season.

“We’ve had some tough losses,” Kirk said. “But I feel like this game is a building block. If we want to win the section, we have to beat L-S.”

BOX SCORE