It was a busy Saturday in L-L League girls basketball circles with 10 big games. One team lost for the first time this season. Another team won for the first time in a couple of years. Here’s the roundup, with some news and notables …

SECTION 2

Ephrata 38, Elizabethtown 29 — In a matchup of the two teams that shared the section championship last winter, the host Mountaineers built a 19-11 halftime lead and made it stand up. Jasmine Griffin paced a balanced attack with 9 points for Ephrata, while Jade Love-Morris popped in 10 points for the Bears, who dropped their fifth game in a row.

SECTION 3

Lampeter-Strasburg 47, Garden Spot 35 — The host Pioneers continued their mid-season push with their third win in a row, using a 27-12 second-half run to down the Spartans, who had a 23-20 lead at the break. Jenna Daveler (season-high 20 points) and Maggie Visniski (10 points) led L-S, while Taylor Soehner (13 points) paced the Spartans, who couldn’t hold their halftime lead.

NONLEAGUE

Octorara 21, Antietam 19 — The streak is over. And what a streak-buster it was for the host Braves, who trailed 18-12 heading into the fourth quarter, but outscored Antietam 9-1 down the stretch, and won the game on Ja’syah James’ buzzer-beater jumper to snap a 24-game slide dating back nearly two full calendar years. It was Octorara’s first victory since Jan. 27, 2020, when the Braves beat Upper Perkiomen 50-37 in a late-season nonleague game. Saturday, James scored 7 points for the Braves — including the game-winner.

Conestoga Valley 58, York Tech 31 — The host Buckskins had a 27-point first-quarter barrage to get things rolling, and CV used a 16-2 second-quarter clip for a 42-13 halftime edge. A pair of freshmen led the way in the scoring column for CV; Gabrielle Moore and Grace Harrison paced a balanced attack with 8 points apiece for the Bucks.

Lancaster Catholic 62, Trinity 38 — In the Catholic Showcase at York Catholic, Mary Bolesky (16 points, three 3’s), Lily Lehman (12 points) and Rylee Kraft (11 points) spearheaded the Crusaders, who zoomed to a 33-22 halftime cushion, and then outscored the Shamrocks 16-6 down the stretch to win it going away.

Northern Lebanon 45, Pequea Valley 39 — Olivia Shutter (15 points, three 3’s) and Ashlyn Messinger (12 points) sparked the offense, and the Vikings built a 25-22 halftime lead and slipped past the host Braves. Sarah Arment (11 points) and Shania Stoltzfus (10 points) paced PV.

South Western 38, Donegal 33 — The host Indians had a 19-16 lead at the break, but the Mustangs used a 16-8 third-quarter spurt to grab the lead and pick up the road win. Victoria Burton bucketed 18 points for Donegal.

Red Lion 31, Penn Manor 22 — The host Lions outscored the Comets 10-2 in the second quarter for a 17-13 halftime lead, and Red Lion went 10-3 in the third quarter to open up some breathing room and pick off Penn Manor. Lily Sugra scored 9 points for the Comets.

Wilson 47, Hempfield 36 — For the first time this season, the Black Knights have tasted the agony of defeat. The Bulldogs grabbed a 25-21 halftime lead, and then outscored host Hempfield 14-4 in the third quarter to knock the Knights from the ranks of the unbeaten after a 10-0 getaway. Ava Baer scored 11 points for Hempfield.

Also Saturday, in a Section 5 showdown between the two top-ranked teams in D3-2A, Columbia remained undefeated with a victory at Lancaster Country Day. Here’s the game story, plus a photo gallery …

Future L-L League member Linden Hall, the 3-time reigning D3-2A champ, picked up an exhilarating victory in the Catholic Showcase on Saturday at York Catholic, when the Lions beat Bishop McDevitt 32-31 on a buzzer beater. Take a look …

🚨BEST PLAY OF THE WEEKEND🚨Velisavljev ‘22 with 4 straight points to beat Bishop McDevitt at the buzzer!! #GoLions pic.twitter.com/7THOPtD9DV — Linden Hall Lions (@GoLHLions) January 15, 2022

