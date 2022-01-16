2022 Lancaster Catholic vs. Delone Catholic Girls Basketball
Buy Now

Mary Bolesky (20) of Lancaster Catholic shoots a trey against Delone Catholic during West York Showcase action at West York High School in York on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.

 MARK PALCZEWSKI | LNP Correspondent

It was a busy Saturday in L-L League girls basketball circles with 10 big games. One team lost for the first time this season. Another team won for the first time in a couple of years. Here’s the roundup, with some news and notables

SECTION 2

Ephrata 38, Elizabethtown 29 — In a matchup of the two teams that shared the section championship last winter, the host Mountaineers built a 19-11 halftime lead and made it stand up. Jasmine Griffin paced a balanced attack with 9 points for Ephrata, while Jade Love-Morris popped in 10 points for the Bears, who dropped their fifth game in a row.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

SECTION 3

Lampeter-Strasburg 47, Garden Spot 35 — The host Pioneers continued their mid-season push with their third win in a row, using a 27-12 second-half run to down the Spartans, who had a 23-20 lead at the break. Jenna Daveler (season-high 20 points) and Maggie Visniski (10 points) led L-S, while Taylor Soehner (13 points) paced the Spartans, who couldn’t hold their halftime lead.

NONLEAGUE

Octorara 21, Antietam 19 — The streak is over. And what a streak-buster it was for the host Braves, who trailed 18-12 heading into the fourth quarter, but outscored Antietam 9-1 down the stretch, and won the game on Ja’syah James’ buzzer-beater jumper to snap a 24-game slide dating back nearly two full calendar years. It was Octorara’s first victory since Jan. 27, 2020, when the Braves beat Upper Perkiomen 50-37 in a late-season nonleague game. Saturday, James scored 7 points for the Braves — including the game-winner.

Conestoga Valley 58, York Tech 31 — The host Buckskins had a 27-point first-quarter barrage to get things rolling, and CV used a 16-2 second-quarter clip for a 42-13 halftime edge. A pair of freshmen led the way in the scoring column for CV; Gabrielle Moore and Grace Harrison paced a balanced attack with 8 points apiece for the Bucks.

Lancaster Catholic 62, Trinity 38 — In the Catholic Showcase at York Catholic, Mary Bolesky (16 points, three 3’s), Lily Lehman (12 points) and Rylee Kraft (11 points) spearheaded the Crusaders, who zoomed to a 33-22 halftime cushion, and then outscored the Shamrocks 16-6 down the stretch to win it going away.

Northern Lebanon 45, Pequea Valley 39Olivia Shutter (15 points, three 3’s) and Ashlyn Messinger (12 points) sparked the offense, and the Vikings built a 25-22 halftime lead and slipped past the host Braves. Sarah Arment (11 points) and Shania Stoltzfus (10 points) paced PV.

South Western 38, Donegal 33 — The host Indians had a 19-16 lead at the break, but the Mustangs used a 16-8 third-quarter spurt to grab the lead and pick up the road win. Victoria Burton bucketed 18 points for Donegal.

Red Lion 31, Penn Manor 22 — The host Lions outscored the Comets 10-2 in the second quarter for a 17-13 halftime lead, and Red Lion went 10-3 in the third quarter to open up some breathing room and pick off Penn Manor. Lily Sugra scored 9 points for the Comets.

Wilson 47, Hempfield 36 — For the first time this season, the Black Knights have tasted the agony of defeat. The Bulldogs grabbed a 25-21 halftime lead, and then outscored host Hempfield 14-4 in the third quarter to knock the Knights from the ranks of the unbeaten after a 10-0 getaway. Ava Baer scored 11 points for Hempfield.

Also Saturday, in a Section 5 showdown between the two top-ranked teams in D3-2A, Columbia remained undefeated with a victory at Lancaster Country Day. Here’s the game story, plus a photo gallery

Future L-L League member Linden Hall, the 3-time reigning D3-2A champ, picked up an exhilarating victory in the Catholic Showcase on Saturday at York Catholic, when the Lions beat Bishop McDevitt 32-31 on a buzzer beater. Take a look …

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags