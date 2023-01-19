The rule was always the same for Genesis Meadows. Before she could practice anything else, she needed to make 10 consecutive free throws.

Shane Meadows, her father, enforced the rule. Hitting those shots wasn’t easy. It could take 20-25 minutes when Genesis was younger. Especially when her dad created fake crowd noise or trash talked.

“This is nine in a row,” he’d tease. “You’re gonna miss the last one.”

“And, of course, I missed it,” Meadows said with a smile. “He was in my head. I had to get past that.”

All that practice has made Meadows nearly perfect at the line. The senior was 13-for-14 and scored 30 points to help Lancaster Country Day defeat Mount Calvary 54-45 in a nonleague girls basketball game at Elizabethtown Thursday night.

Meadows is the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s leading scorer at 25.2 points per game. The free throws are a nice boost to her total. She has made 87% of her 78 attempts.

Devonne Pinkard, who coached JV boys at McCaskey and was a boys assistant at Lancaster Catholic before taking over at Country Day last season, has enjoyed a front-row seat for Meadows’ dominance.

“It’s a pleasure, man,” Pinkard said. “She’s the best player I’ve ever coached. She’s the best student-athlete I’ve ever had.”

Meadows is the focal point of every opponent’s defensive plan. Mount Calvary played zone and had defenders rotate to help as soon as the guard beat her man off the dribble.

There was always a wave of two or three white jerseys standing between Meadows and the hoop. It didn’t matter. She still managed to get her points.

“As a coach you want to put her in a position to be successful,” Pinkard said. “She’s carrying a lot of weight. The team is relying on her to put up the 25 a game that she has. For three years she has handled it like a champ. We’re proud of her.”

Country Day (8-3) has the No. 1 power rating in District 3 Class 2A. The Cougars walk a tightrope every game. They typically have seven players. With starter Alexa Thomas away on a school trip, they were down to six.

The bench featured three coaches, one reserve and eight empty seats Thursday. Country Day makes it work because everyone fills a role.

Sophia Sanchez is the complementary scorer and supplementary ball-handler. The sophomore scored 14 points and drilled three 3-pointers against Mount Calvary. Chantel Cannon provides quickness and energy on defense. She had 8 points.

Mount Calvary (10-4) kept it close despite trailing throughout. The Chargers were only down four early in the fourth quarter. Rachel Thomas had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Kayley Barnes scored a team-high 11 points.

Country Day pulled away thanks to Meadows, who scored her team’s first six points of the final period. The senior then dished to Sanchez for the clinching 3-pointer with 3:18 left. That stretched the lead to nine.

Meadows and Sanchez are a dangerous combo.

“It’s really nice playing with her,” Sanchez said. “She’s not selfish at all. She looks for her teammates.”

Meadows has scored at least 30 points in four of the past five games. She has more than 1,000 in her career. Those numbers are not her primary concern.

“I don’t really keep track of that stuff,” she said. “I’m a person who likes to share the ball. I don’t count in my head. That’s not who I am. I just go out there and play.”

Meadows made her first nine free throws against Mount Calvary. Then she missed No. 10. She couldn’t blame it on trash talking this time.

Fortunately, this wasn’t one of those father-daughter practices. Meadows didn’t have to start over. She just kept on scoring.