Don’t look now but … well, you-know-what is rearing its ugly head around the L-L League, and three games on Monday were PPD and switched to a later date. It’s happening. Again. Stay safe and especially stay healthy out there. Six nonleague games did get played Monday. Here’s the roundup, with some news and notables …

Penn Manor 59, Cocalico 26 — Two teams with some rust were finally back on the court, and the host Comets made a triumphant return, bolting to a 30-11 halftime lead before tacking on 19 third-quarter points to sail past the Eagles. Morgan Miller poured in a season-high 20 points and Lily Sugra chipped in with 15 points to pace Penn Manor; Teagan Sahm popped in 12 points for Cocalico. The Comets were playing their first game since Dec. 23; the Eagles were on the court for the first time since Dec. 22. Penn Manor was forced to drop out of Solanco’s holiday tourney because of health and safety protocols, while Cocalico, which saw its modest 2-game winning streak go by the wayside, was the only L-L League team not to schedule any games over the holidays. FYI: Miller, a senior, is up to 760 career points for Penn Manor.

Lebanon 51, Carlisle 26 — Make that four wins in a row for the host Cedars, who raced out to a 36-11 halftime cushion and never looked back against the Thundering Herd. Kailah Correa bucketed 18 points and Olivia Uffner ripped three 3’s and added 9 points for Lebanon, which is right back at it Tuesday with a first-place Section 2 showdown tilt at Warwick.

Northern Lebanon 42, Tulpehocken 33 — Losing streak, over. Ashlyn Messinger poured in a career-high 29 points, and the Vikings closed the game on a rip-roaring 16-2 blitz to take out host Tulpy. The victory snapped Northern Lebanon’s 7-game skid, and was the Vikings’ first W since their season-opener vs. Milton Hershey back on Dec. 10. Exhale, Fredericksburg. FYI: Messinger, a senior, is up to 667 career points for Northern Lebanon.

Lower Dauphin 40, Elco 29 — A tricky road trip coming out of the holiday break for the Raiders, and the host Falcons went 12-6 in the third quarter to open up some breathing room and fend off Elco’s hot finish in the fourth. Lauren Wahlers scored a game-high 15 points for LD, while Abigail Sargent paced the Raiders with 7 points.

Central Dauphin 54, Cedar Crest 29 — Speaking of tricky road trips coming out of the holiday break … the Falcons gassed up the bus and headed to Harrisburg to tangle with the ram-tough Rams, who opened the game on a 34-12 run and blitzed Cedar Crest. Caroline Shiery paced the victors with 12 points, while Brooke Shutter popped in 8 points for the Falcons.

Also Monday, in a hotly contested nonleague game in Kinzers, Garden Spot played a spirited second half, caught host Pequea Valley in the fourth quarter, and then held off the Braves at the wire. Here’s the game story …

FUN WITH NUMBERS: Conestoga Valley has had some hot shooters out of the chute. Like, really hot. Shooting percentages aren’t always the greatest at the high school level, but the Buckskins have some serious snipers. Such as … Freshman knock-down shooter Gabrielle Moore, a key sub who has supplied instant offense off the pine, is 6-for-13 from 3-point land and 9-for-17 overall shooting the rock. Ashley Cirilo has also been excellent from deep, hitting on 7-of-16 from behind the arc. Grace Harrison, another promising freshman, is 3-for-8 from deep, and senior Laela Robinson is a cool 10-for-14 from 2-point range, inside the arc. Overall, CV is shooting 43 percent from the floor, and has canned 42 3-pointers, among the league leaders. The Bucks come out of the break Wednesday at home vs. Ephrata with a 4-3 record — and at No. 15 in the D3-6A power rankings — but 0-2 in Section 2. With the Mounts and then a trip to first-place Lebanon on tap Friday, CV can climb the leaderboard quickly with a couple of wins. This we know: You better defend the Bucks’ shooters at the 3-point line.

Lebanon at Warwick, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

That’s it. That’s the schedule. One game and one game only, with four games PPD because of the dreaded health and safety protocols. Lebanon (2-0) sits alone atop the section standings; Warwick (2-1) can force a tie for the top spot (in the loss column) with a win. Similar scenario later this week; there is only one game on Thursday’s docket. Fingers and toes crossed that nothing else gets bagged moving forward.

