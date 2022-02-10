All of the L-L League section championships have been decided, and the playoff bracket is set. But there were five games on Wednesday’s slate, including the last section game this winter. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 4

Northern Lebanon 44, Donegal 33 — In what will go down in the books as the last head-to-head section game of the 2021-22 season, Ashlyn Messinger (14 points), Crystal Bomgardner (season-high 14 points) and Olivia Shutter (12 points, three 3-pointers) paced the Vikings, who grabbed a 26-21 halftime lead and then eased past the host Indians. Victoria Burton scored 12 points for Donegal, which wrapped up its season. Meanwhile, Northern Lebanon has two makeup games on its docket: Thursday at home vs. Kutztown and Sunday — yes, Super Bowl Sunday — at Minersville. FYI: Messinger, a senior, is up to 843 career points for the Vikings.

NONLEAGUE

Warwick 43, Cocalico 37 — A couple of backyard rivals squared off in Denver, and the Warriors survived in OT in a game that has an odd line-score. The host Eagles outscored Warwick 11-0 in the first quarter. The Warriors jabbed back with a 13-0 second-quarter run for a 13-11 lead at the break. Cocalico went 7-3 in the third for an 18-15 lead, but Warwick went 16-14 in the fourth to force OT, and then outscored the Eagles 11-5 in OT to win it. Olivia Shertzer (15 points), Bella Smithson (12 points) and Kayla Willis (10 points, three 3’s) paced the Warriors, while Kiersten Shipton (18 points, four 3’s) and Teagan Sahm (12 points) led Cocalico, which has a makeup game on Friday at Daniel Boone still remaining on its schedule. Warwick concluded its season on Wednesday. FYI: Shipton’s four 3’s gave the junior sniper 100 career treys on the dot.

Ephrata 48, Twin Valley 15 — One night after clinching a share of the Section 2 title with Lebanon, the host Mountaineers bolted to a 25-7 halftime cushion, and then closed the game on an 11-0 clip to top the Raiders in their regular-season finale. Up next for Ephrata: A date against Section 4 runner-up Elco in a league play-in game on Thursday. Jasmine Griffin showed the way Wednesday with 21 points, and Brynn Adams hit three 3-pointers and chipped in with 11 points for the Mounts, who are currently on the cut-line — No. 13 in a 12-team bracket — in the D3-6A power ratings. Stay tuned. FYI: Griffin, a junior, is up to 959 career points for Ephrata, which is only guaranteed Thursday’s play-in game from here on out as Griffin continues to chase 1,000 career points this season.

Lebanon 82, Milton Hershey 58 — One night after clinching a share of the Section 2 title with Ephrata, the host Cedars capped their regular-season slate in style, lighting up the scoreboard for 32 first-quarter points on the way to a resounding 48-26 lead at the half. Kailah Correa (29 points), Madison Bishop (15 points) and Aaliyah Ferrer (10 points) made Lebanon go in the scoring column. Up next for the Cedars: A trip to Columbia on Saturday at 1 p.m. for a must-see date against the undefeated, Section 5-champ Crimson Tide in a league quarterfinal. And this: It appears Lebanon will be safe for the 12th and final slot in the D3-6A playoff bracket. Those rankings don’t close until Saturday, but Lebanon and No. 13 Ephrata don’t play anymore regular-season games.

Manheim Central 45, Fleetwood 39 — One night after clinching a share of the Section 3 title with Lampeter-Strasburg, the Barons went on the road and tamed the host Tigers, outscoring Fleetwood 21-10 in the second half as Central capped its regular-season slate. Up next for the Barons: Saturday at home in the L-L League quarterfinals against the Ephrata vs. Elco winner. Wednesday, Maddie Knier (20 points), Abbie Reed (10 points) and Rachel Nolt (10 points) led Central’s balanced attack. FYI: Nolt also recently joined the 100-trey club; her 3-pointer against Fleetwood gave the senior 102 triples.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

L-L LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

PLAY-IN GAMES (AT WARWICK)

Elco vs. Ephrata, 5:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Pequea Valley vs. Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

NONLEAGUE

Octorara at Freire Charter, 4:30 p.m.

York Catholic at Lancaster Mennonite, 6 p.m.

Lancaster Country Day at Steel-High, 6:30 p.m.

Kutztown at Northern Lebanon, 7 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Hershey, 7:30 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at Oley Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Township at Solanco, 7:30 p.m.

