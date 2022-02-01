Elco's Luke Williams (30) grabs a rebound in front of Northern Lebanon's James Voight (30) during second half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Tuesday Feb. 1, 2022.
Northern Lebanon's Simon Grimes (10) is fouled by Elco's Luke Williams (30) on his way to the basket during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Tuesday Feb. 1, 2022.
Northern Lebanon's Peyton Wolfe (3) looks to score as Elco's Corey Attivo (44) and Dallas George (13) defend during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Tuesday Feb. 1, 2022.
Northern Lebanon's Peyton Wolfe (3) takes off with the ball as Elco's Camden Marquette (3) gives chase during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Tuesday Feb. 1, 2022.
Northern Lebanon's Peyton Wolfe (3) drives past Elco's Luke Williams (30) as he goes to the hoop during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Tuesday Feb. 1, 2022.
Elco's Luke Williams (30) takes off with the ball after a rebound against Northern Lebanon during second half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Tuesday Feb. 1, 2022.
Northern Lebanon's Tyler Wolfe (33) and Elco's Luke Williams (30) go after a loose ball on the floor during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Tuesday Feb. 1, 2022.
Northern Lebanon's Simon Grimes (10) makes a lay up after a breakaway steal against Elco during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Tuesday Feb. 1, 2022.
Elco's Dallas George (13) looks to take a shot as he is surrounded by Northern Lebanon's defense during second half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Tuesday Feb. 1, 2022.
Elco's Luke Williams (30) grabs a rebound in front of Northern Lebanon's James Voight (30) during second half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Elco High School in Myerstown Tuesday Feb. 1, 2022.
MYERSTOWN - Having entered the night at the bottom of the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four standings, Northern Lebanon pulled off the upset at Section Four front-runner Elco on Tuesday night with a 53-44 boys basketball win.
The Vikings (3-7 league, 7-11 overall) also kept the Raiders (7-4, 11-7) from clinching the L-L Section Four crown. Elco is still in search of its first section title since 1992, when Raiders’ coach Brad Conners and Northern Lebanon coach Chris George were Elco teammates.
“I used to coach here for probably 20 years in the program,” George said afterward. “But this is the first time I’ve won here as a coach. We’ve beaten Elco a few times the last couple years at our place. …this is a little bittersweet.”
The Vikings threw a mix of man-to-man defense, 2-3 zone trap and 2-2-1 full-court press at Elco in the first half.
“We wanted to throw everything at them,” Northern Lebanon senior point guard Simon Grimes said. “And see what was working in the first half.”
A standout soccer player and football place-kicker in the fall, Grimes (16 points, three steals) and senior sharpshooter Peyton Wolfe (19 points) paced the Vikings. Wolfe hit the 1,000-career point mark over the weekend and is now at 1,036 career points, 10th-most in program history.
Tied 19-19 at halftime, Northern Lebanon junior James Voight, Grimes and Wolfe each hit a 3-pointer to open the third quarter, kickstarting a 13-4 run that Elco never recovered from. The Vikings led 40-28 at the end of the third quarter after Wolfe hit a running 3-pointer at the horn off a sidelines inbounds pass that began with four seconds left in the period. Northern Lebanon pushed their largest advantage to 42-28 near the start of the fourth quarter.
The Raiders were paced by senior guard/forward Luke Williams (15 points, nine rebounds) and won the rebound battle, 29-20. But a guard-heavy Northern Lebanon team did a nice job keeping a lid on Elco 6-foot, 8-inch senior center Corey Attivo (10 points, five rebounds, one block). The Vikings did so with a combination of sophomore forward Luke Shaffer and senior forward Mitchell Hetrick, both of whom fouled out by the end.
“They’re both football guys,” George said. “Mitchell had never played basketball before (this season). Luke was a junior high player last year. …they’ve been doing that all year. Rebounding, playing defense, setting screens. They’re glue guys.”
Elco cut the deficit to 42-36 with 3:59 remaining. From there, Northern Lebanon went 11 for 14 at the free-throw line to seal the victory. Meanwhile, the Raiders missed 12 free-throws for the game.
“I felt bad for (Elco coach Brad Conners) a couple times tonight,” George said. “It’s just how basketball goes. A bunch of our role guys stepped up. …I hate to say it was a matter of hitting shots. It was one of those games, though.”
Elco is a leg up on Lancaster Catholic (5-5, 5-12) in the race for the Section Four crown. The Raiders need one win in either of the final two league games to clinch at least a share of the section title. But it won’t come easy. Elco hosts Garden Spot (6-5, 8-11) on Friday and travels to Lancaster Catholic next Tuesday.