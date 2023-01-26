Close, but as the old saying goes, no cigar.

Columbia junior Brooke Droege came into the host Crimson Tide’s nonleague clash Thursday night against Elco needing 23 points to join her twin sister and their mom in Columbia’s coveted 1,000-point club.

She scored 14.

Still, the first objective of any game is to win, and Columbia took care of business in that department.

Brie Droege — already at 1,300-plus points 17 games into her junior year — scored 21 points, Kailee Soto drilled four 3-pointers and added 14 points, and the Tide took care of the Raiders 64-32 for their seventh victory in a row.

“Good win against a good 4A school,” Columbia coach Karl Kreiser said. “Now we have to take care of the five games we have left, try and win out and then get ready for leagues.”

Two things hurt Brooke Droege pursuit from joining the 1-grand club on Thursday: First, she shuffled off to the bench with three fouls with 6:47 to go in the second quarter with 6 points on her ledger. She sat the rest of the first half, when Columbia built a commanding 36-16 cushion.

Second, Brie Droege triggered the mercy rule — and a running clock — with 7:12 to go in regulation when she polished off a conventional three-point play. Brooke Droege was sitting on 10 points at that juncture, and was able to add two foul shots and a jumper in the fourth quarter to finish with 14 points — 9 shy of the milestone.

She’ll try for 1,000 once again on Tuesday when Columbia welcomes Annville-Cleona for a key Section 4 game. The Tide (7-0 league, 14-3 overall) sits alone atop the section standings, and can inch closer to the title with a win over the Dutchmen. A-C is duking it out with Pequea Valley for second place — and the L-L League playoff invite that comes with it.

“Brooke had to sit almost the whole second quarter, and hey, that happens,” Kreiser said. “She needs 9 points against Annville, and we’ll see what happens there.”

Elco, which had a couple of early leads here Thursday, was coming off a statement win on Tuesday, when the Raiders KO’d District 3 Class 5A heavyweight Lower Dauphin 46-44. Elco brought plenty of momentum to Columbia. But the Tide pulled away in the second quarter behind Brie Droege, who scored 12 points, and Soto, who splashed a 3-pointer to give Columbia a 24-12 lead.

The Raiders (3-3 in Section 3, 7-10 overall) came into the game at No. 11 — and the first team out in a 10-team bracket — in the District 3 Class 4A power ratings. With five games to go, starting Friday against crosstown rival Northern Lebanon, Elco controls its own playoff destiny, with at least one team to jump in the district power ratings.

“I tell them every night: This is a playoff game,” Elco coach Karl Keath said. “Grasp it. Enjoy it. And let’s finish it. The kids have really embraced that, and they’ve worked really hard and they’ve played really hard for us all year. At the end of the day, I hope and I wish we get there.”

Columbia currently sits at No. 2 in the District 3 Class 3A rankings, behind top-seeded Lancaster Catholic. The Crusaders, who can clinch the Section 3 championship outright Friday with a win at home against Lampeter-Strasburg, suffered their first setback this season on Thursday, dropping a 57-50 nonleague decision at Central York, the top-ranked team in the District 3 Class 6A power ratings.

