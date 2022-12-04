And they’re off.

The Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball season is out of the gates and picking up some steam after the opening weekend. The big winners: Lancaster Catholic, which won the New Oxford tip-off tournament, and Pequea Valley, which captured the Tulpehocken tip-off tournament.

The Crusaders turned their defense up a couple of notches and beat a pair of District 3 heavyweights in Trinity and Bermudian Springs for a 2-0 getaway. The Braves showed off their depth, defensive prowess and arc-shooting capabilities in wins over Schuylkill Valley and Upper Perkiomen.

Of note, Catholic’s Mary Bolesky dropped 18 points in both games, and she drilled four 3-pointers in all, as the Crusaders rattled in 13 treys in their two victories. And PV’s must-see freshman, sniper Janae Patterson, knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 20 total points in the Braves’ wins, as PV bottomed out 12 treys and had 14 different players contribute in two games.

Meanwhile, Cocalico reached the finals of its own tip-off tournament but fell to Northeastern York in the finale; Elizabethtown reached the finals of its own tip-off tournament but fell to Red Land in the finale; Annville-Cleona reached the finals of the Hamburg tip-off tournament but fell to Brandywine Heights in the finale; Lampeter-Strasburg reached the finals of the Penn Manor tip-off tournament but fell to Central York in the finale; and Lancaster Country Day reached the finals of the West Shore Christian tip-off tournament but fell to Christian School of York in the finale.

Eight L-L League teams were idle on the first weekend of action.

A LOOK AHEAD

While most teams won’t start in on their head-to-head section openers until the second full week of December, there is one league lid-lifter this week: On Wednesday, Pequea Valley will welcome newbie Linden Hall to get the Section 4 slate cooking. It will be the Lions’ official L-L opener, as they’ve joined the league as associate members for this 2-season scheduling cycle. Linden Hall is the four-time reigning District 3 Class 2A champ, but graduation wasn’t kind to the Lions, who operating under rookie skipper Scott Barnhart.

Barnhart is one of seven first-year coaches in the league, joining Penn Manor’s Mike Glackin, Elizabethtown’s Todd Brubaker, Garden Spot’s Scott Boyd, Manheim Central’s Mike Smith, Elco’s Karl Keath and Lampeter-Strasburg’s Steve Villbrandt.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

Here’s another game to circle this week: Manheim Central, last season’s co-Section 3 champ, will visit Lebanon, last season’s co-Section 2 champ, for a must-see nonleague clash on Tuesday in Cedar Country. Two of the league’s top scorers — Barons’ ace Maddie Knier and Cedars’ whirling dervish Kailah Correa, who is set for her much-anticipated sophomore season — will be on display on the same court in that showdown.

Later in the week, Lebanon will take on District 11 kingpin Bethlehem Catholic in the first round of Fleetwood’s tip-off tournament. Also on Friday, Garden Spot will face Eastern York in Exeter’s tip-off tournament, and Cedar Crest will welcome Elco, Harrisburg and Mechanicsburg in the Falcons’ tip-off tournament. Yes, tip-off tournaments at the end of the first full week of action; since the start of the season was bumped up to Dec. 2, some schools stuck with their regularly scheduled tip-tournament dates.

Circle this event: Elizabethtown College is hosting a 1-day showcase on Saturday in Thompson Gym, and Lancaster Catholic will be there. The Crusaders will take on District 4 heavyweight Loyalsock at 4:30 p.m. ... Other games on the docket: Central York vs. Bloomsburg; Gettysburg vs. Williamsport; and Central Dauphin vs. Central Columbia.

NOTABLES

Top scoring performances from the opening weekend: Country Day’s Genesis Meadows hit the court running; she had 24 points against West Shore Christian and 27 points against Christian School of York, plus six total 3-pointers. Meadows is at 1,106 career points, and she’s in hot pursuit of the program record, which is 1,364 points. … Lancaster Mennonite’s Jayla Rivera knocked down three 3-pointers and poured in 29 points in the Blazers’ consolation-round win over St. James (Maryland) in Gettysburg’s tip-off tournament. … Central’s Maddie Knier bucketed 22 points in the Barons’ nonleague setback at Cedar Crest. She’s up to 1,396 career points. Central’s program mark is 1,937 points. … Hempfield’s Sophia Ott pumped in 28 points in the Black Knights’ win over Governor Mifflin in the third-place game of Hempfield’s tip-off tournament. … Columbia’s Brie Droege will go for the 1,000-point plateau this week; she’s at 973 career points, and the Crimson Tide has its season-opener at home on Thursday vs. Brandywine Heights, before hosting Linden Hall on Dec. 13. Her mom — Tide legend Marjorie Rhoads — is the league’s all-time leading scorer with 2,573 points. … Lancaster Catholic’s Autumn Lipson did something on Friday against Trinity that she didn’t do all of last season: Make a 2-point bucket. Lipson had 34 made shots last season, and they were all (get this) 3-pointers. She snapped that streak with a 2-pointer vs. the Shamrocks. But Lipson started a new streak Saturday, when she made three hoops — all treys — against Bermudian Springs.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage