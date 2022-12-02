His team down a point with under two minutes left in the first quarter, Columbia sophomore guard Dominic Diaz-Ellis scored eight of his team’s next nine points. The last of those was a layup to put the visiting Crimson Tide up a point at Manheim Township.

It was the fifth lead change of the night. Columbia never trailed again, eventually coming away with a 55-43 season-opening win over the Blue Streaks in Game Two of the Manheim Township Tip-Off Tournament.

Columbia will face Muhlenberg in Saturday night’s championship game. The Muhls beat Central Dauphin, 70-59, in the earlier game in Neffsville.

“We definitely came into this season with a chip on our shoulder,” Diaz-Ellis said. “We were district champs (last season). I don’t know why people are doubting us.”

If there are doubts, they’re coming from the fact Columbia graduated its core trio that led last year’s Tide to a section title and the District Three Class 3A championship, and helped them battle eventual state champ Devon Prep down to the last shot in the second round of the state tournament.

Of two returning Columbia starters, one is expected to take on a more prominent scoring role (Brelon Miller) and the other to provide leadership and do a lot of the intangibles not seen on the scoreboard (Aiden Miller) - they’re not related despite sharing the same last name.

Brelon Miller pumped in 13 points, one of four Columbia players in double-figures scoring alongside teammates Diaz-Ellis (14 points) and junior guards Artie Poindexter (12 points) and Jordan Poole (10 points, six rebounds, four steals). Aiden Miller pulled down eight rebounds. Together, the group played fast and seemed more than ready to collectively handle the varsity scene. Columbia won the rebound battle, 32-19.

It’s also worth noting a Class 3A program in Columbia beat a Class 6A program in Manheim Township, a game that happened in large part because Streaks’ boss Matt Johns got his head coaching journey started years ago at Columbia.

The Streaks came in needing to replace its top-four scorers from a team that split last year’s L-L Section One crown with Hempfield - the Black Knights were in attendance watching on Friday.

Junior guards Bennett Parmer (13 points) and Caden Young (12 points) paced the Streaks.

Up 29-20 at halftime, Columbia committed three-straight turnovers to allow Manheim Township to pull to within 29-24 when Tide coach Kerry Glover called a timeout.

“Just to get them to understand that you have to drive it,” Glover said. “There shouldn’t be any moments we should be laying back. … They (Manheim Township) struggled to stay in front of us. So we’re bailing them out if we’re not attacking.”

The Streaks pulled to within 35-32 with under three minutes left in the third quarter before a Columbia 9-3 spurt created some breathing room.

“Win or lose, as long as we compete, I’m OK with that,” Glover said.

BOX SCORE

Columbia was one of at least nine teams that won tip-off tournament games Friday night. The others reported to LNP|LancasterOnline as of 10 p.m. were: Lancaster Country Day, Pequea Valley, Elizabethtown, Solanco, Octorara, Conestoga Valley, Donegal, Manheim Central and Lampeter-Strasburg.

The closest of those wins was a Lampeter-Strasburg 45-44 win over Northeastern, led by a career-high 32 points from Ben Wert, the lone returning Pioneers’ starter from last year’s historic L-L and District 3-5A championship squad.