Chances are good a drive through West Lampeter Township will take you past Village Park and the large progress meter that runs along Village Road. The meter shows how much has been raised for the $2.5 million project at the park. The project is aimed at creating or improving athletic facilities throughout the 52-acre plot. Construction began last September and is expected to be completed sometime next year.

The project’s original plans included a refurbishing to the park’s lone basketball court. West Lampeter resident Ed Burton wasn’t satisfied with that.

Long story short, Burton spearheaded an initiative to not only improve the existing court but also add an additional court. To help with the effort, Ed and Heidi Burton and other friends of Mary Burton have pledged $80,000 to Phase One of upgrades to the basketball courts. The donations come after the death of Ed Burton’s mother, Mary Burton, a lifelong Lancaster County resident who spent the last 50 years of her life living in West Lampeter Township.

Mary Burton died in January at age 81.

“My mom was always giving back,” Ed Burton said. “I wanted to do something in honor of my mom.”

On Thursday night, a dedication ceremony was held at the new basketball courts, which will be named after Mary Burton. More on that in a bit.

Thursday’s event was also part-fundraiser in an effort to raise an additional $20,000 to pay for Phase Two of the project, which will include four 72-inch glass backboards, benches for players, bleachers for spectators and a storage shed.

Mary Burton: A successful businesswoman, Mary Burton was recognized as one of the 50 most influential people of the Medical Device and Diagnostic Industry in the 1990s. In 2008, she received the Golden Micrometer Award, the highest lifetime achievement award from The Precision Machined Products Association of America.

While Mary Burton was highly involved in the arts but notsomuch athletics, the Burton family has strong ties to basketball. Ed Burton’s father was captain of the All Navy Basketball Team in the 1940s after serving in World War II and went on to play at LaSalle and Lafayette. Ed Burton was a basketball starter at Conestoga Valley in the early 1980s - those teams are considered arguably the best in program history. His son, Ty Burton, is a rising Lampeter-Strasburg sophomore coming off an all-state freshman campaign last winter.

Naming the new courts at Village Park after Mary Burton sort of brings everything full circle, Ed Burton said.

“A lot of her giving over the years went a little more towards the arts, if you will,” Ed Burton said. “But she always bragged about her grandkids and great grandkids. It’s something I’m involved in. I’ve taken this on. I thought this is the right opportunity since it’s in her hometown.”

If interested in donating to the project, call the township at 717-464-3731 or visit westlampeter.com.