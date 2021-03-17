Lancaster Catholic senior guard Nevin Roman had the ball in his hands beyond the arc with a defender in front of him amidst a tie ballgame in the final seconds of Wednesday’s PIAA Class 3A first-round playoff game.

Up to that point, Roman had missed all four of his previous shot attempts. Regardless, Roman took the little bit of space afforded to him by his defender, stepped up and drilled a 3-pointer as time expired, giving host Lancaster Catholic a 50-47 victory over visiting Riverside, propelling the Crusaders to the state quarterfinals for the second year in a row and fifth time overall.

“I wasn’t designed to take the last shot,” Roman said. “I was supposed to go to the left and look for Ross (Conway) or Devin (Atkinson). He (the defender) gave me space and I just took the shot.”

Coincidentally, the scenario was something Roman had sort of practiced the night before.

“Him and Curtis Cannon sometime have battles at the end of practice,” Lancaster Catholic 16th-year coach Joe Klazas said. “It was a three-point, face-to-face shooting contest (Tuesday). That’s really how it ended is those guys knocking down 3s on each other. Timing of it was perfect.”

The game-winning shot came after a back-and-forth state playoff contest that saw the District 3-3A champion Crusaders (19-4) up by as many as nine points in the second quarter and down by as many as four points in the fourth quarter.

Lancaster Catholic led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter, and went up 27-18 in the second quarter before District Two champion Riverside (17-3) closed the half on a 6-0 spurt to cut the deficit to 27-24 at intermission.

Down 34-28 at the the 5:23 mark of the third quarter, Riverside closed the period on a 13-3 run to take a 41-37 lead into the fourth quarter. The Crusaders trailed 45-41 with 4:40 remaining before going on a 6-0 spurt that put them back up 47-45 with 1:49 to go.

Along the way, Lancaster Catholic got big contributions off the bench from junior guard Mason Moore (11 points, three rebounds) and junior forward Ryan Koltunovich (four points, three rebounds).

On the other end, Roman mostly defended Riverside guard Michael Rickert, who came in averaging 11.3 points a game and having scored more than 1,300 career points and 200 career 3-pointers. Rickert was held to seven points, knocking down just one of his seven 3-point attempts.

Lancaster Catholic had trouble slowing down Vikings’ speedy point guard Brandon Reed, who finished with a game-high 17 points to go along with eight rebounds and three steals.

Moore, Conway (11 points, 11 rebounds, three steals) and Devin Atkinson (12 points, six rebounds) paced the Crusaders.

A year ago, Lancaster Catholic reached the state quarterfinals when the COVID-19 pandemic cut the season short. Now it appears the Crusaders will get a chance at trying to go further.

“It means the world,” Roman said. “With COVID and everything going on, we want nothing more but to win.”

Lancaster Catholic will next play Saturday in the PIAA 3A quarterfinals, expected to be at Math, Civics & Sciences, who was a 61-50 winner over West Catholic in Wednesday’s District 12 championship game.

BOX SCORE