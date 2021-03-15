One of the coolest names in Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball this season resides in the Pequea Valley School District, where the varsity roster includes 17-year-old guard Gary Bad Warrior.

The junior moved to Lancaster County over the Thanksgiving break, coming from his home on a Native American reservation in South Dakota. He is a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe of the Cheyenne River Lakota Nation. The reservation spans 1.4 million acres and is the fourth-largest reservation in land area in the United States.

His last name comes with an origin story.

“It comes from a sacred peace pipe that was given by a medicine man to one of the grandmothers,” Bad Warrior said. “It was then passed down through generations.”

The peace pipe is referred to as Zuya Sica — Zuya meaning “warrior,” Sica meaning “bad.”

“The grandfathers were given the pipe to call away the bad from the people across the Sioux Nation,” Bad Warrior said. “They would use it to heal any sicknesses and keep negativity away from the people.”

He isn’t the first from his reservation to come to Lancaster. His aunt, Carolyn Rittenhouse, is a Native American who has been living in Lancaster for more than 30 years.

His journey starts with hers.

A long way from home

Rittenhouse received her Native American name — Hwo Was’te Winyan, which means “Good Voice Woman” — in 1991, three years after she married McCaskey graduate Thad Rittenhouse. The two met in the 1980s while attending BYU-Idaho.

“There was an elder who came through,” Carolyn Rittenhouse recalled. “He said, ‘You live a long ways from home. Tell the people who we are, and let them know we are still here.’ ”

Rittenhouse got a job with Millersville University’s Educational Foundations Department, eventually earning from MU a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and a master’s degree in social work. During the 1999-2000 academic year, she founded the nonprofit Advocates for Native Nations, a Lakota immersion program for local high schools and colleges. The program has led trips for faculty and students to Rittenhouse’s home reservation in South Dakota.

Carolyn and Thad Rittenhouse have three children. Danielle and Travis are former Lampeter-Strasburg basketball standouts. The third is their niece, LeAnna Butcher-Rittenhouse, whom they adopted in 2006. She was born to Carolyn Rittenhouse’s sister, Myrna Butcher, who died after health complications in 2005 at age 34.

Before her death, Myrna Butcher asked her sister, “If anything happens to me, will you raise LeAnna?’ ”

LeAnna was 6 years old when she came to live with the Rittenhouses. She later graduated from Lampeter-Strasburg High School in 2017.

Gary Bad Warrior now lives with LeAnna Butcher-Rittenhouse in Paradise Township.

A great escape

Over the years, alcohol has plagued Native American reservations. Carolyn Rittenhouse’s family was one of its victims, which was a main motivation for her coming to Lancaster. Rittenhouse now works as a drug and alcohol counselor for the Naaman Center, a facility in Elizabethtown offering outpatient treatment for drug and alcohol abuse.

While he declined to provide specifics, Bad Warrior said an event related to alcohol during his middle-school years had a profound impact on him.

“There was just constant trouble,” he said. “I just learned to be my own character. To love people for who they are. Never judge anybody. Don’t let alcohol make the worst of you.”

To get away from those problems, Bad Warrior turned to basketball.

“Back home,” he said, “basketball is a way to escape from depression and self problems.”

At the start of the school year, Bad Warrior had been attending Eagle Butte High School on the reservation in South Dakota. But he was struggling with classes being held remotely due to the coronavirus.

“It was just getting rocky because once you miss one assignment, then the assignments start piling up,” he said. “So I had about 10 assignments I was missing. I eventually got them done.”

The school also canceled athletics for the year. And as coronavirus cases began to soar on the reservation in October, outdoor basketball rims were covered up or taken down, ripping away one of Bad Warrior’s main outlets for exercise and escape.

Pandemic restrictions pushed him to make a move he had been mulling for years: coming to Lancaster.

“I fell in love with the idea of switching up,” he said. “And going to another state to see how life would be.”

Things to learn

Native American have been playing basketball for more than 100 years, and they’ve developed their own style of play, often referred to as “Rezball.”

An ESPN story in 2009 described Rezball as a smashmouth game of speed, full of aggression and stamina, with full-court presses and man-to-man defense applied relentlessly with a nonstop transition game.

“We just played run and gun down the court,” Bad Warrior recalled. “Basically, you’re playing defense man-to-man, double-teaming, getting ball-handlers along the sideline. And on offense you’re looking to score.”

A third-generation basketballer who began playing the sport when he was 5 years old, Bad Warrior admits he’s had to adjust to a much slower game at Pequea Valley, which averaged 46.9 points per game this season.

“It’s taught me how to run plays,” he said. “How to get open and score.”

Pequea Valley had things to learn, too.

When Thad Rittenhouse was hired as the Braves’ boys basketball coach in 2017, he asked school officials to no longer have the team mascot at games.

“The school supported me 100%,” Rittenhouse said. “It’s something where people need to understand you are dressing up as an actual person. We don’t go around dressing up as a Black person. We don’t go dressing up as an Asian person. So out of respect, I think we should not be dressing up as a Native American.”

The coach has also educated his players about Native American culture in order to properly respect the moniker of the school.

“In the back of my mind, I knew this was going to be a new way of life for him,” Rittenhouse said of Bad Warrior coming to Lancaster. “And I would have to be very patient and understanding, as well as keep our boys all on the same page.”

For his part, Bad Warrior has adjusted to classes, with Pequea Valley students returning to in-person learning in December.

He has started on Pequea Valley’s junior varsity team all season, and averaged 2.1 points in 12 varsity games off the bench, helping the team earn a postseason bid for the first time in 11 years.

Bad Warrior said he’s received support from teammates, opposing teams and fans along the way.

“I was a little apprehensive about Gary coming out here with his name, Bad Warrior,” Carolyn Rittenhouse said.

Then he knocked down his first shot on Pequea Valley’s JV team at the start of the season. The announcer reacted with the following: “The Warrior with a 3-pointer.”

“Everyone was cheering,” Rittenhouse said. “I was just like, ‘Thank you, God.’ The apprehension that I had was totally gone and I knew he was going to be OK.”