HERSHEY - The biggest challenge for Imhotep Charter was staying interested.

The Panthers, ranked 17th in the nation by USA Today, rolled past Exeter 78-40 to win the Class 5A state basketball championship Friday at the Giant Center.

It was a drama-free final, in contrast to the spectacular 4A headliner Thursday, in which Lincoln Park Charter edged Neumann-Goretti, and in probable contrast to Saturday’s 6A heavyweight title fight between Philadelphia Roman Catholic and Reading.

It was Imhotep’s second straight straight title and ninth overall, all since 2008.

The Panthers’ three losses are all against out-of-state opponents in national-class tournaments. Their last loss was in January, and Imhotep (30-3) won its four state tournament games by a combined total of 158 points.

Justin Edwards, a Kentucky recruit and the number-one player in the high school class of 2023 according to many rankings, led Imhotep with 19 points.

Exeter (27-7), the District Three champion, got 12 points from Anthony Caccese.