The Mount Calvary Christian boys basketball team captured the Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference championship and won 24 of its first 25 games before an upset loss to Lancaster Country Day in the District Three Class 1A semifinals a little more than two weeks ago.

The Chargers have since responded with three-straight victories, the latest by topping District 12 champion City School 56-46 in Friday’s PIAA Class 1A second round playoff matchup at Garden Spot.

MCC, the third seed from District Three, advanced to the state quarterfinals for the first time in program history.

“It means everything,” MCC junior forward Reagan Mummau said.

Mummau, who stands 6-foot, 3-inches tall, made his post presence felt in Friday’s win with nine points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.

“I have a mindset of a Dennis Rodman,” Mummau said. “I know he wasn’t a leading-scorer every game. Michael Jordan always talked about how they needed those 18 rebounds a game to help them win championships. …he (Rodman) hustled and got all the boards.”

City School, starting just one senior, jumped out to an early 9-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. MCC, based in Elizabethtown, made just two of its first nine attempts and committed five turnovers in the opening period.

“They had me nervous the first couple of minutes,” MCC coach Kory Pruner said.

The Chargers (27-2) opened the second quarter on an 8-0 run, during which they took their first lead, 10-9, on a 3-pointer from junior guard Brett Taylor (17 points, four rebounds, two steals).

In an effort to counter City School’s athleticism, the Chargers used a zone defense for the first time this season, and coupled it with a 1-2-2 half-court trap.

City School (19-8) countered by knocking down two of its first seven 3-point attempts.

“I kept telling them, ‘They’re going to make one out of every four (3-point attempts),’” Pruner said. “Those other three, if we secure the rebound, we got the game.”

MCC won the rebound battle, 31-19. And City School’s 3-point numbers ended up being much worse, making two of their final 18 attempts from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, MCC hit six triples in the second quarter to take a 28-24 lead into halftime. The Chargers never trailed again, although City School evened the score on three occasions in the second half.

The last of those ties came with 6:30 remaining. The Chargers responded with a 8-2 run, the points coming on a pair of Mummau layups and a pair of 3-pointers from junior guard/forward Evan Dumaine (23 points, five rebounds), before MCC made five of its final six free-throws.

By the end, City School shot 31.3 percent from the floor (20 of 64), including 4 of 25 from 3-point range (16 percent), and attempted just two free-throws.

Up next, MCC will face District 11 champion Nativity BVM in Tuesday’s quarterfinals (site, time to be determined). Nativity topped Lancaster Country Day 58-32 in Friday’s second round.

The last time MCC was in the state tournament two years ago, it lost to Nativity in the second round, 77-59.

“It’s a revenge game,” Mumma said.

Linville Hill Christian 66, Notre Dame East Stroudsburg 56: In a PIAA Class 1A second round matchup at Minersville High School in Schuylkill County, District 3-1A champion Linville Hill Christian, based in Paradise, led 21-18 at the end of the first quarter 33-22 at halftime and 43-36 at the end of the third quarter. Linville, coached by Pequea Valley alum and former PV coach Mike Schatzmann, was paced by senior guard Jesse Landis (25 points), junior guard Matthew Lapp (14 points) and junior forward Daniel King (14 points). Linville, making its second appearance in the state tournament, advances to the quarterfinals for the first time in program history. The Warriors (24-3) will face District Four champion St. John Neumann (24-4) in Tuesday’s quarterfinals (site, time to be determined).

