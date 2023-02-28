HERSHEY — It’s twice as nice for Mount Calvary Christian’s girls basketball team.

The gritty, determined Chargers on Tuesday successfully defended their District 3 Class 1A championship in the Giant Center, compliments of a hard-fought, gut-check 41-33 victory over CCAC rival Linville Hill Christian.

“It’s sweet,” Mount Calvary coach Phil Ferrari said. “I couldn’t be happier for our girls. And to go back-to-back is really, really special.”

Linville Hill, the No. 1 seed, topped Mount Calvary 37-30 in the CCAC finale two weeks back. Tuesday, the third-seeded Chargers got some payback — on the district’s biggest stage and in front of a pretty raucous crowd for an 11 a.m., school-day tip-off.

“Means a lot,” Mount Calvary’s Alivia Rutt said, showing off her gold medal. “I love my team, and this means a lot to our school. We never won in girls basketball until last year. So winning this back-to-back is huge.”

One year after defeating Christian School of York for D3-1A supremacy, Mount Calvary doubled up its fun with another crown, handing Linville Hill just its second setback this season.

The key number at the end of the game was this: 27.

Mount Calvary (23-5 overall) forced Linville Hill (21-2) into 27 hair-pulling turnovers — a dizzying 15 in the first half, when the Chargers used a 7-0 clip and took the lead for good, 11-9, on Kayley Barnes’ 3-pointer.

Mount Calvary, which lost four starters from last year’s title team, was ahead 15-11 at the break, and went for the jugular in the third with another 7-0 burst. Kylie Masters capped that blitz with a layup off of Rutt’s steal for a 22-11 cushion, and the Chargers were sizzling. Masters and Rutt were fabulous in the open court, jumping passing lanes and forcing steals throughout.

“Alivia and Kylie were able to get some steals and get some easy layups,” Mount Calvary’s Rachel Thomas said, “and they really pushed us ahead and gave us a comfortable place in the game.”

Barnes added another trey during the third-quarter run, and despite back-to-back buckets by Linville Hill’s Courtney Good, Mount Calvary was ahead 24-19 through three. But leaking some oil.

Good stepped into a 3-pointer on Linville Hill’s first trip of the fourth quarter and the Warriors were within 24-22. Good, who scored a game-high 15 points, drilled another trey to slice Mount Calvary’s lead to 36-33 with 1:03 to play.

“There was some panic there,” Rutt admitted. “We had to calm down to pull this one out, and I’m excited that we did. We had to play better defense, have quick feet and try and stop the ball first. And we got a lot of second-chance points, and that’s always good.”

“I told them that everything they had left in the tank, they had to give it the rest of the game,” Linville Hill coach Tim Stefanosky said. “Our goal was to make it here, and we made it here.”

But the Warriors came up short in a rematch of the CCAC title game.

Two key moments down the stretch for Mount Calvary: Thomas had two back-breaker put-back buckets off of possession-saving offensive rebounds. And the Chargers coaxed in seven free throws in the final 3:07 — six by Rutt.

“Those were big,” Ferrari said of Thomas’ clutch buckets. “100 percent daggers. When you get put-backs like that, it lifts the whole team.”

“Felt great,” Thomas said of her must-have stick-back hoops. “Those were relieving for sure. We were a little panicky after losing that big lead. But I loved the way we responded.”

And just in the nick of time, as the Chargers secured the repeat.

“We talked about settling down and executing,” Ferrari said. “Make the plays you know are going to get us this win. And they did. We calmed down. We got a couple of buckets. And we made a bunch of free throws."

Up next, Mount Calvary will take on the District 5 No. 3 seed and Linville Hill will square off against District 1 third-seeded Jenkintown in PIAA playoff openers on March 11.

