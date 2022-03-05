HERSHEY — It was a hair-raising, goosebump-producing, edge-of-your-seat frenzied finish. And it will go down as perhaps the most exhilarating, unforgettable 6.1 seconds in the history of Mount Calvary Christian’s girls basketball program.

Sophia Ansel coaxed in the go-ahead foul shot with 6.1 seconds to play, and at the other end, the Chargers’ Alivia Rutt swatted away Rylie Bell’s potential game-winning shot at the buzzer, preserving Mount Calvary’s electrifying 27-26 win over Christian School of York in the District 3 Class 1A championship game Saturday in the Giant Center.

It’s the first district girls basketball crown for MCC, which was making its second appearance in a title game, and was here for the first time since 1994.

“First time to win it, so I’m excited for the girls and thankful for all of their hard work,” MCC coach Phil Ferrari said. “At the start of the season, we weren’t sure if we’d even have six or seven players. We ended up with nine. It’s been a great ride, so this is special.”

CSY, the No. 1 seed, never had a lead Saturday, but the Defenders (24-3) knotted the game at 26-26 when Kayleigh Rhine drilled a wing 3-pointer with 1:19 to go. After both teams traded turnovers, MCC ended up with the ball with 25.3 seconds left, and the sixth-seeded Chargers (16-9) played keep-away and called a timeout with 11.8 ticks showing.

In money time, the ball ended up in Ansel’s hands, and she drew a foul with 6.1 seconds left. She missed the first attempt, but made the second for a 27-26 lead — “first shot I had some nerves,” Ansel said, “second shot I focused in like any other foul shot” — and Rhine took the inbound pass and made a mad-dash to the other end, where she made a nifty backdoor feed to Bell, who was driving the baseline.

As Bell was going up for a shot, Rutt swooped in and knocked the ball loose. There was no whistle for a foul call. Just the final buzzer signaling the end of the game. And MCC’s jubilant players bum-rushed the court in celebration.

“I didn’t want to foul her,” Rutt said. “I wanted to stop her shot as best as I could. She really wanted to get up there and either make the layup or draw the foul … I just tried not to foul. I wanted to get there and make a play and help the team win.”

“We were just trying to stop the ball at that point,” Ansel added. “They didn’t have enough time to really set anything up. That play was more important than my free throw, because if (Rutt) wasn’t there (Bell) would have had an open layup all day.”

Rutt was there. And she ended the game with her Johnny-on-the-spot defensive stop.

Up next for MCC: A first-round PIAA date against District 5 third-seed Shade on Wednesday.

CSY was also making its second appearance in a district championship game; the Defenders fell to Lebanon Catholic in 2014. CSY also fell to MCC in the CCAC finale last month, making Saturday’s matchup a rematch on the district’s biggest stage.

MCC had an early 9-2 lead, and was ahead 15-9 at the break and 21-15 heading into the fourth quarter before CSY finally pounced. Bell and Rhine (game-high 13 points) dropped fourth-quarter treys to help get the Defenders back in it; Rhine’s triple tied the game before all heck broke loose over those final dizzying 6.1 seconds.

Elena Hatfield scored eight points for the Chargers, while Ruth Hynum (11 rebounds) and Rachel Thomas (10 rebounds) helped MCC out-rebound CSY 30-27.

“This is my seventh year coaching,” Ferrari said, “and years ago we had a vision of building a program that could get to this point. It’s been a long journey, but it’s been a lot of fun.”

