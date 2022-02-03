On four separate occasions in the third quarter Thursday night, visiting La Academia cut its deficit to six points at unbeaten Mount Calvary Christian. Twice La Academia trimmed the MCC lead to five points in the fourth quarter, the last coming with 1 minute, 41 seconds remaining.

The Chargers eventually came away with a 54-44 non-league boys basketball win to improve to 18-0. But MCC was held below 60 points for just the second time all season.

In other words, La Academia (8-8) gave the Chargers a test in what could be a preview of things to come in the District 3-1A playoffs.

“Two things we focused on going into today: mental toughness and trusting each other,” MCC coach Kory Pruner said. “I don’t even know who scored for us tonight. We don’t need one player to win us a game. It’s a full team effort. Seeing us struggle, push through that and win is awesome.”

A charter school based in Lancaster city In its second year as a member of the PIAA, La Academia is still coached by McCaskey legend Jerry Johnson.

“We had 20 turnovers,” Johnson said. “You can’t win a game with 20 turnovers.”

La Academia and MCC are winners of the last two District 3-1A crowns. Prior to Thursday, the last time they met was March 9, 2021, when La Academia won at MCC in last year’s District 3-1A semifinals. MCC was unbeaten to that point.

La Academia went on to win the District 3-1A crown and reach the state 1A semifinals.

Just four players from last year’s roster are back for La Academia this season. On the other side, MCC returned four varsity contributors, three of them starters.

On Thursday in Elizabethtown, MCC led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter, 24-17 at intermission and 42-29 at the end of the third quarter. La Academia cut its deficit to 48-43 with 1:41 remaining but couldn’t get any closer.

Both teams were identical in total made shots (18) and nearly identical in shooting percentages from the floor and 3-point range. La Academia won the rebound battle, 30-20, but committed 20 giveaways.

Oftentimes the La Academia turnovers were caused by guards dribbling themselves into halfcourt traps.

“They were moving 100 miles per hour,” Johnson said.

Two of the better players on the floor were sophomores: La Academia’s Jonathan Orr (16 points) and MCC’s Avery Kopcha (five points). They’re also the best defenders for their squads, and ended up guarding each other most of the night.

La Academia has size with 6-6 senior Jaquis Heath (15 points, nine rebounds) and 6-8 senior Jamal Lebedev (four points, 10 rebounds), but they often received the ball in the post on forced passes, as opposed to passes off dribble-drives from teammates.

“We don’t want to give Heath the ball where everyone in the gym knows we’re trying to get the ball to him,” Johnson said. “We’ll fix it.”

MCC was paced by junior guards Evan Dumaine (20 points) and Brett Taylor (15 points).

The Chargers have now won 16 of 18 games by double-digit margins of victory.

“If we’re going to lose this game, I’d rather we lose this now in the regular season,” Johnson said. “Now they have a good feel for what it is. We’ll recoup.”

BOX SCORE:

La Academia 7 10 12 15 - 44

Mount Calvary Christian 15 9 18 12 - 54

La Academia: Marinez 1 0-0 3, Wright 0 0-0 0, Heath 6 3-6 15, Soto 0 0-2 0, Orr 7 0-0 16, Lebedev 2 0-0 4, Gantt 2 0-0 6. Totals: 18 3-8 44.

Mount Calvary Christian: Cooper 1 0-0 2, Esbenshade 0 0-0 0, Taylor 5 3-4 15, Kopcha 1 2-2 5, Butler 2 0-0 6, Lamb 1 1-2 3, Mummau 1 1-2 3, Dumaine 7 6-7 20. Totals: 18 13-17 54.

3: LA, Orr 2, Gantt 2, Marinez; MCC, Taylor 2, Butler 2, Kopcha.