COATESVILLE - Mount Calvary Christian took a six-point lead over Philadelphia Montgomery Christian minutes into a PIAA Class 1A boys basketball second round matchup Tuesday evening.

Phil-Mont 15th-year coach Glenn Dolton called a timeout, switched the Falcons’ defense, then watched his team score 20 of the game’s next 22 points. District One runner-up Phil-Mont never looked back, eventually coming away with a 57-46 win inside the Coatesville High School gymnasium.

“We knew their two guards like to drive,” Dolton said of MCC. “So the idea was to clog up the middle with our defense as much as possible. Then we went more to a man-to-man defense with rules for certain guys.”

The two Charger guards were Avery Kopcha, the team’s leading scorer, and senior point guard Brett Taylor. The pair combined for 32 points and seven rebounds. Meanwhile, Phil-Mont took away MCC big man and second-leading scorer Reagan Mummau, who was held to two points and five rebounds, often appearing frustrated at the multiple double-teams he received around the basket when the ball came to him.

MCC, based in Elizabethtown, shot 40.5% from the floor (17 of 42) and was held well below its average of 63.3 points per game, in part by Phil-Mont (21-9) also slowing the Chargers’ desire to push the pace.

On the other end, Phil-Mont 6-foot, 5-inch senior guard/forward Jack Swider (28 points, six rebounds) was a presence on both ends. A recruit of NCAA Division III Washington (Md.) College, Swider knocked down six 3-pointers, about half of those from a few feet behind the arc.

“We wanted to limit him,” MCC fifth-year coach Kory Pruner said. “But it’s hard to face-guard him because he’s 6-5.”

The fifth seed out of District Three, MCC (21-9) stayed within punching distance, trailing 29-21 at halftime and 42-29 heading into the fourth quarter, where the Chargers cut the deficit to 51-44 with 2 minutes, 25 seconds left.

MCC’s next three possessions resulted in turnovers.

Phil-Mont goes to Friday’s quarterfinal round, where it’ll meet District Five champ Berlin Brothersvalley, who won Tuesday over La Academia, a charter program based in Lancaster city in its third year as a member of the PIAA.

Four of the seven Chargers who saw most of the action Tuesday will return next year. They have recent tradition to build upon, as MCC has won at least one game in the state playoffs three of the last four years. Prior to 2020, such a feat was accomplished just once in the program’s history - in 1998. The Chargers had entered Tuesday after having pulled a mild upset of District 11 champion Notre Dame East Stroudsburg in the opening round.

“My seniors wanted to keep playing,” Pruner said. “They continued the legacy of winning and winning in the state playoffs. We had a lot of young guys on the court throughout the season - ultimately we won a game last week that we weren’t expected to - they saw what the team can do if they execute and trust each other.”

Phil-Mont Chr. 57, Mount Calvary Chr. 46

PHIL-MONT CHRISTIAN (57)

E. Chi 0 4-6 4, J. Zachary 3 0-1 6, J. Sheppard 0 0-0 0, J. Swider 11 0-1 28, J. Ray 1 0-0 2, P. Haviland 0 0-0 0, K. Bratten 7 1-3 17. Totals 22 7-14 57.

MOUNT CALVARY ()

B. Esbenshade 6 1-1 13, I. Butler 0 0-0 0, A. Kopcha 6 5-6 19, T. Robinson 4 0-0 11, E. Smith 0 0-0 0, R. Mummau 1 0-0 2, J. Masters 0 0-0 0, T. Uselton 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 7-8 46.

Phil-Mont Chr. 20 9 13 15— 57

Mt. Calvary 12 9 8 17— 46

3-Point Goals—J. Swider 6. T. Robinson 3, A. Kupcha 2.