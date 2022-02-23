After that, it was all Chargers as they ran off 11 straight points to close out the quarter and took a 27-20 lead into the fourth. They added the first three points of the final quarter and led 30-20 with 3:08 left to play.

“We hit some shots there,” Ferrari said. “At halftime, we just felt that our advantage was with our guards and on the perimeter. Obviously, their advantage is on the inside, so we felt if we kept getting the looks, we’d eventually knock a few down.”

During the 14-0 Charger run, which spanned 9:01 of the final two quarters, the Lions missed six shots and turned the ball over five times.

“That’s kind of what our defense does,” Ferrari said. “We try to full-court press the whole game when we can. We felt because they were a little bigger that we could wear them down with our guards. That obviously was a key to the game right there.”

The Lions, led by Amber Millen’s eight points, got as close as 31-25 with 47 seconds to play. Mount Calvary’s Ness Fagen led all scorers with 10 points, while Elena Hatfield and Alivia Rutt added seven apiece.

The Chargers will now host a semifinal game Friday night thanks to No. 7 seed Greenwood knocking off No. 2 seed Lititz Christian. Greenwood eliminated Mount Calvary a season ago in the district tournament.

“It’s exciting,” Ferrari said. “We’re excited for the challenge.”