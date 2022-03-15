READING - To pull off the biggest upset of this year’s state basketball tournament - all classes, boys and girls - here Tuesday, Mount Calvary needed a lot of things to go exactly right.

When Class A boys’ powerhouse Pottsville Nativity scored on its first four, and nine of its first 11, possessions, the delicate tightrope the Chargers had to walk was shredded, just six minutes in.

The predictable result - Nativity advanced to the state semifinals with an 80-58 romp at the Geigle Complex.

“No question they were the best team we played,’’ Mount Calvary coach Korey Pruner said. “We really expected that it was going to take a great effort, especially defensively, and it just wasn’t there.’’

The Hilltoppers (22-6) won the Class A state title last year, and their six losses this year are all to state-tournament teams, although, incredibly, they didn’t win their section of the Schuylkill County league or qualify for the league playoffs.

No matter. Nativity goes 6-7, 6-6 inside, and the 6-6 is two-time all-state forward Marquis Ratcliff.

Add to that an excellent, polished point guard, Cody Miller, a deadly driveway shooter, Jack Miller, and perhaps most importantly a flexible, aggressive and space-eating matchup zone, and you have a lot to deal with at the Class A level.

The above-mentioned foursome are all seniors, for what it’s worth.

In the here and now, of course, it’s not worth a thing to Nativity opponents.

Still, Mount Calvary showed up for a fight, and never stopped fighting.

“(At halftime) we talked about accountability,’’ Pruner said. “Be accountable. Stay in front of your man. If we’re going to trap them, rotate. That kind of thing.’’

Down 52-23 at halftime, the Chargers scored the first six points of the second half, harassed the Hilltoppers into some mistakes and competed.

The Chargers won the second half, 35-28, and it’s not like Nativity called off the dogs; coach Mike Walborn used just seven players before the final minute and extended the matchup zone full court much of the time.

Mount Calvary pulled within 16, on a three-point play by sophomore guard Avery Kopcha, with 5:25 left. That was as close as it got.

Ratcliffe scored 33 for the Hilltoppers. Miller scored 18, including four 3-pointers in six tries. The 6-7 guy, Justin Sickle, scored 10.

Kopcha scored 18 to lead Mount Calvary, 27-3. Evan Dumain e added 16, including four threes.

Mount Calvary went 21-2 a year ago, but lost in the District Three semifinals to a team, La Academia, that won the district and reached the state A semis.

But last year, due to the pandemic, only district champions qualified for states.

“This is the best season we’ve ever had,’’ Pruner said. “One of our seniors, actually it was our manager (David Zinn), said to be part of a team that plays with character and also wins is pretty special.

“So, I guess, this sets the precedent.. We fully expect to be back here next year.’’