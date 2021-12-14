Here's the full list of 50 Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball alums now on college rosters this winter.

Four of them are playing at the NCAA Division I level. That does not include former Octorara hoopsters Dom London and Christian Ray, both Lancaster County natives who played for the Braves before they joined the L-L.

Six of them are competing at the D-II level. Thirty-four are at the D-III level. Five are the USCAA level. And two are at the NJCAA level.

In all, twenty-one are starting at the next level, signified by the * symbol below.

NCAA Division I:

St. Joseph's University redshirt senior forward Taylor Funk (Manheim Central)*

Colgate University junior guard Ryan Moffatt (Hempfield)*

University of Rhode Island frehsman Ileri Ayo-Faleye (Cedar Crest)

University of Tennessee at Martin freshman forward David Kamwanga (Lancaster Catholic)

NCAA Division II:

Bentley (Mass.) College grad student Colton Lawrence (Elco)

Bloomsburg University freshman forward Ash Kemble (Elco)

Shepherd (WV) University freshman guard Elijah Terry (McCaskey)

Shippensburg University redshirt freshman guard Tyler Crespo (Manheim Township)

Millersville University freshman guard Kai Cipalla (Warwick)

Kutztown University senior guard John Gillespie (Lancaster Mennonite)

NCAA Division III:

Albright College senior guard Blake Thomson (Cedar Crest)

Alvernia University senior guard Avery Walker (Donegal)*

Case Western Reserve (Ohio) University grad student Brian Hines (Manheim Township)*

DeSales University sophomore forward Elijah Eberly (Elizabethtown)* and first-year guard Devin Atkinson (Lancaster Catholic)

Elizabethtown College senior Aidan Trynosky (Cocalico)*

Grove City College freshmen Chase Yarberough (Warwick) and Jaxon Weyforth (Lancaster Catholic)

Immaculata University sophomore Keith Lambert (Octorara)

Juniata College freshmen Ross Conway (Lancaster Catholic) and Lukas Pierson (Elizabethtown)

Lancaster Bible College senior Jordan Shewbridge (Garden Spot)*, grad student Ty Hilton (Hempfield)*, junior forward Adam Stoltzfus (Lampeter-Strasburg)*, sophomore point guard Seth Beers (Lampeter-Strasburg)*, junior Ty Erisman (Penn Manor), freshman Ryan Hilton (Hempfield), sophomore Andrew Zentner (Garden Spot), freshman Brayde Erb (Penn Manor)

Lebanon Valley College freshmen Braden Bohannon (Elco)* and Carter Nuneville (Cocalico)

Lock Haven University sophomore Eli Washington (Hempfield)*

Messiah University senior Caleb Light (Northern Lebanon)* , sophomore Bryce Coletti (Elco)* and freshman Cole Fisher (Lancaster Mennonite)

Misericordia University junior forward Mike Lyons (Donegal)

Mount Aloysius College sophomore guard Scottie Porter (Lebanon)

Washington (MD) College senior guard Dilyn Becker (Ephrata)*

Penn State Harrisburg junior guard Donald Friday, Jr. (Annville-Cleona)

Wilkes University sophomore forward Jason Eberhart (Cedar Crest)

Penn State Berks senior Jared Houck (Lampeter-Strasburg)* and juniors Jeff Lorah (Elco)* and Xavian Rodriguez (Ephrata)

NJCAA, USCAA:

Penn State York (USCAA) juniors Connor Hostetter (Manheim Central)*, Jon Ware (Lancaster Catholic) and Brad DaBella (Ephrata), junior @b_dabella (seeing action off the bench)

Penn State Mont Alto (USCAA) junior guard Dariel Rivera (McCaskey)

Central Penn College (USCAA) guard Nate-Jean Philippe (Lancaster Mennonite)*

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology (NJCAA) freshman guard Meleik Crenshaw (Columbia)

Miles (MT) Community College (NJCAA) freshman guard Denzel Kabasele (Lancaster Catholic)