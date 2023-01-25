Ten big games — and a couple of big milestone moments — on Tuesday’s L-L League girls basketball schedule. Here’s the roundup, plus plenty of news and notables …

NEW SCORING MARK AT LANCASTER COUNTRY DAY: Cougars’ senior scoring sensation Genesis Meadows needed 12 points against Columbia on Tuesday to become the all-time leading scorer in program history. She got 18. Meadows is up to 1,368 career points, now No. 1 for the Cougars’ girls program.

Congratulations to Genesis Meadows for becoming the all-time leading scorer in LCDS GBB history. Meadows surpassed Ashanti Duncan ‘20 tonight and currently has 1,368 career points. 🏀🐐 ⁦@LCDSchool⁩ ⁦@JeffReinhart77⁩ pic.twitter.com/gKpKHC3huW — LCDS Athletics (@LCDSsports) January 25, 2023

MILESTONE WIN: Manheim Township coach Sean Burkhart earned his 200th career victory when his Blue Streaks downed rival Hempfield 65-57 on Tuesday. Burkhart is in his 12th season at Township; his career mark now stands at 200-94. He joined Columbia’s Karl Kreiser (253) and Lancaster Catholic’s Charlie Detz (216) as current L-L League girls skippers in the 200-win club.

SECTION 1

Manheim Township 65, Hempfield 57 — Fittingly, Burkhart picked up his 200th career coaching victory against the Streaks’ fiercest rival and longtime nemesis, as Sarah Kraus (season-high 21 points), Ava Byrne (18 points) and Hailey Berk (12 points) stuffed the scoring column, and Township made its 33-26 halftime lead stand up to improve to 4-1 in its last five games. Sophia Ott (20 points), Autumn Cook (season-high 16 points) and Nevaeh Ramirez (season-high 10 points) paced the host Black Knights.

Cedar Crest 56, Penn Manor 34 — After back-to-back setbacks, the Falcons were jonesing for a victory. And they got one to remain alone in second place in the section race. Allison Metzgar drilled five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 22 points, Lizzie Lowe chipped in with 12 points, and Cedar Crest used an 18-2 second-quarter spurt for a cozy 31-8 halftime lead and coasted past the host Comets. Carley Groff scored 8 points for Penn Manor. FYI: Cedar Crest at Lebanon on Friday, when the Falcons will try and deny the Cedars from clinching the outright section championship.

SECTION 2

Manheim Central 62, Conestoga Valley 26 — The Barons are sailing. Maddie Knier (22 points), Kaylie Kroll (season-high 18 points, four 3-pointers) and Abbie Reed (13 points) paced the offense, and Central opened the game on a 38-10 blitz and won its eighth straight game to remain alone in first place in the section chase. The host Barons opened the game on a 22-4 spree and never looked back. Rhiannon Henry scored 9 points for the Buckskins.

Solanco 48, Warwick 31 — The host Golden Mules played spoiler, knocking the Warriors down a peg in the section chase. Jenna Ehlers pumped in a season-high 24 points, Paige Althoff added 11 points, Solanco opened the game on a 19-7 run and handed Warwick its third straight setback. The Mules picked up their second straight win. Bella Smithson scored 11 points for Warwick.

Garden Spot 38, Elizabethtown 35 (OT) — The host Spartans needed an extra session, but they came up big to snap their 2-game slide. Morgan Pavelik (12 points) and A.J. McClain (season-high 10 points) led the offense, and Garden Spot outscored the Bears 8-5 in OT to win it. E-town closed the fourth quarter on a 9-3 clip to knot the game at 30-30 and force OT, after the Spartans took an 18-11 lead at the break. Jadyn Lloyd matched her season-high with 12 points and Chloe Wilkinson chipped in with 11 points for the Bears, who were locked in their second OT game in a week.

SECTION 4

Columbia 67, Lancaster Country Day 31 — Meadows snapped the program’s career scoring mark with a second-half free throw, but the Crimson Tide kept its grip on the top spot in the section chase with a convincing victory. Brie Droege (24 points), Brooke Droege (16 points) and Delaney Burke (11 points) led the offense, and Columbia kicked it up a notch with a 45-17 second-half spree to top the Cougars, who fell out of a second-place tie in the section hunt. Meadows passed her former teammate, Ashanti Duncan, in Country Day’s record book; Duncan had 1,364 points for the Cougars. FYI: Brooke Droege is in line to become the next L-L League player to reach 1,000 career points; the junior is now sitting on 977 points for the Tide. She’ll need 23 points Thursday when Columbia hosts Elco for a nonleague clash. And this: A second L-L League player will try and become their program’s all-time leading scorer on Thursday, when Ephrata senior Jasmine Griffin will need 14 points at home vs. Solanco to set the Mountaineers’ career mark.

Pequea Valley 54, Linden Hall 6 — The Braves remained in a tie for second place in the section race after opening the game on a 16-0 run, grabbing a 30-2 halftime cushion, and never looking back against the host Lions. Janae Patterson paced a balanced attack with 12 points for PV; Hayden Augustino-Laurent scored all 6 of Linden Hall’s points.

NONLEAGUE

Elco 46, Lower Dauphin 44 — A signature win for the host Raiders, who were locked in a 32-32 game with the Falcons through three quarters, and then outscored LD 14-12 down the stretch to pick up a key win in Elco’s quest to make the D3-4A playoffs. Maddie Stout scored 12 points and hit two of the Raiders’ six 3-pointers in the victory.

Northern Lebanon 43, Hamburg 35 — One night after dropping a nonleague decision against Red Land, the Vikings were right back on the court for another nonleague tilt. NL won this one. Hayley Sheroky (17 points), Kasey Weimer (13 points) and Olivia Shutter (11 points) all scored in double-digits, and the Vikings outscored the Hawks 26-20 in the second half and picked up the victory.

Also Tuesday, Lebanon remained unbeaten overall and alone atop the Section 1 standings after topping McCaskey in Lancaster. Tempers flared in this showdown. Here’s the story …

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

NONLEAGUE

Octorara at West Nottingham Academy (Maryland), 4 p.m.

Donegal at Northeastern York, 7:30 p.m.

Dare we say … weather permitting. Snow is in the forecast for Wednesday morning. Stay tuned.

