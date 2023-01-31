Hempfield saw its lead 17-point third quarter lead disappear when McCaskey went in front by a point with 49 seconds left Tuesday night. It was the first lead of the game for the host Red Tornado.

But the visiting Black Knights responded with a layup from Miguel Pena, a pair of free-throws from Chase Calabretta and a couple defensive stops to pull out a nail-biting 74-71 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One boys basketball win at McCaskey.

With the victory, Hempfield (9-0 league, 16-2) won the Section One crown.

“I’m just happy we pulled it out,” Pena said. “We got some things to work on but we’re happy we’re section champs.”

Pena tallied a career-high 32 points, teammate Kamym Lawrence got all of his 19 points inside or at the free-throw line, and Calabretta scored 14 points to go along with nine rebounds.

Hempfield closed the first half on a 16-5 run, with 14 of those points coming inside, to take a 40-25 lead into halftime.

“We needed to continue to go inside-out,” Hempfield veteran coach Danny Walck said. “Just needed to guard key people. Go get the loose balls and rebounds.”

Hempfield won the rebound battle in the first half, 22-8, and later pushed its largest lead to 48-31 at the 4:40 mark of the third quarter.

“They (McCaskey) have a lot to play for,” Walck said. “They have a lot of grit. I knew it wasn’t over. I knew they’d have a run in them.”

Down 66-53 with less than six minutes remaining, McCaskey (6-3, 11-10) went on an 18-4 run, backended by a layup from DeShaun McFadden (18 points) to take its first lead, 71-70, with 49 seconds left. Earlier in the frame, McFadden hit three 3-pointers. He was one of four McCaskey players to finish in double-figures scoring, alongside Eric Centeno (18 points), Kaiden Russell (12 points, six rebounds) and Jon Byrd (10 points, seven rebounds, five assists). McCaskey also won the rebound battle in the second half, 15-12.

The Red Tornado entered the night at No. 13 in the District Three Class 6A power ratings. The top 12 teams qualify for the District 3-6A bracket. WIth Tuesday’s loss, McCaskey pulled even in the loss column with Cedar Crest (5-3, 10-8) for second place in Section One. As a result, next Tuesday’s league finale of Cedar Crest at McCaskey should decide a league playoff spot - the top two teams in each of the league’s four sections qualify for the eight-team L-L tournament.

Meanwhile, Hempfield logged its smallest margin of victory so far this season and improved to 8-1 in games decided by single-digit margins.

“I give a lot of credit to our team,” Walck said. “High energy game. Go down by one in that last minute. They had the focus, effort and energy to close it out. We’ll learn from this. That is what it’s going to be like out in front of us.”

BOX SCORE