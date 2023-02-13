The text messages often arrive late at night, sometimes after Danny Walck has already fallen asleep. It’s always the same question from the same player.

“Can I come in tomorrow morning, Coach?”

Miguel Pena likes to squeeze in a workout before the school day starts. The 6-foot-3 senior shows up at 6:15 and is alone in the gym.

“We’ve got to unlock the door and get the shooting machine out,” Walck said. “We talk a little bit. What’s the pulse of the team? How is he feeling? The days fly by so fast. It’s a good time to get that exchange in.”

This is when Pena hopes those extra minutes make a difference. They did in the Lancaster-Lebanon League quarterfinals Monday night.

Pena scored 25 points and steered Hempfield past Lancaster Mennonite 63-53 in a boys basketball game at Landisville. The Section One champs advanced to face Warwick in the semifinals at Conestoga Valley Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Michael Hester, one of Hempfield’s four senior starters, occasionally crosses paths with Pena in the morning. Hester is coming in early for a club or something else and his point guard has already fired up dozens of shots.

“He works harder than anyone else in the league,” Hester said. “That’s why he’s the best player in the league.”

Pena is carrying a little extra motivation for this tournament, not that he needs it. Hempfield lost in the league final each of the past two seasons by a combined four points.

The mission all winter has been to get that elusive win on the final Friday of the league schedule. This was the first playoff test. The Black Knights were ready.

“I let the team know that this is personal; this is big,” Pena said. “It’s a business trip. We’ve got a goal and we’ve got to succeed. It feels a little different when you lose twice in a row. It hurts. We’ve gotta get this one.”

Pena can change the trajectory of a game in a blink. The closing minutes of the first half were a good example.

Mennonite (14-8) was hanging close when Pena dropped in 8 points in the span of two minutes. He drilled consecutive 3-pointers, then delivered a steal and layup to put Hempfield ahead 32-19 at halftime.

“That was huge,” Hester said. “He gave us a lot of momentum going into the locker room. We tried to not look back.”

Trailing Hempfield by 13 points is different from other teams. The Black Knights are tall, long and play tenacious defense. All five starters are at least 6-3. They take away a lot of space.

Camden Hurst, who scored 25 points in his third game back after missing two months with a broken hand, dragged Mennonite back into it. The Blazers were within five with 4:57 left in the fourth.

Ben Troyer’s steal and dunk stopped the run and helped Hempfield regain control.

“They know what’s at stake,” Walck said. “It’s more about what we have to tweak tonight to advance. It’s attention to detail and being able to transfer that from our scout session to the floor. So far, they’ve been pretty solid on it.”

Kamryn Lawrence scored 12 points, Hester had 11 and Troyer chipped in 10 for Hempfield (20-2), which hasn’t lost since it fell to Wilson in a holiday tournament on Dec. 28.

This is Pena’s last chance to secure a league championship. The senior called this game a business trip, even though the Black Knights never left home.

“The job’s not finished,” Pena said. “None of us is complacent or happy, yet. We’re here to redeem ourselves.”

Walck started asking Pena earlier in the evening if he planned to come into school for an extra workout. That saved the coach from a late-night wakeup ding on his phone.

The answer is usually yes. Pena is always trying to get a little better.

“He’s carrying us through a lot of games,” Hester said. “We wouldn’t be nearly as good as we are without him.”