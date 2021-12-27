Hempfield didn’t lose Monday because Miguel Pena wouldn’t allow it.

Pena’s 3-pointer with 25 seconds left - his eighth of the night - provided the winning margin in the Black Knights’ 51-50 defeat of Wilson in the first round of the Hempfield Holiday Classic in Landisville.

“That was about refusing to lose,’’ Hempfield coach Danny Walck said of Pena’s performance. “He showed tremendous heart.’’

The Black Knights (7-0) will face Central York for the championship Tuesday. The Panthers held off Bishop McDevitt in the opener of Monday’s first-round doubleheader.

Pena is a junior point guard with a point guard’s sensibility.

“He told the guys during a time-out, ‘If you run the floor, I’ll find you.’ ’’ Hempfield coach Danny Walck said.

“He lives up to that.’’

But on this night, against a team for which classical man-to-man defense is not only a holdover from last year’s District Three, Class 6A finalist team, but a constant under veteran coach Matt Coldren, Pena had to be a little more than that.

He scored 28 on 14 shots.

Hempfield trailed 47-42 with about five minutes left, when Pena hit a deep three. A minute later he drilled another one to give the Knights a 48-47 lead. It was tight and tense the rest of the way.

Walck had switched from his club’s own usual man-to-man to an extended trap (at times) that flummoxed Wilson just enough. The Bulldogs’ five fourth-quarter turnovers were a key part of the story. So was Wilson shooting just 3-for-8 from the foul line in the final four minutes.

It all led to Hempfield with the ball in the final half minute, Pena coming over a screen in the high-post area and Wilson’s D making a rare mistake, following the screen-and-roller into the lane and giving Pena just enough space.

Kaboom.

Wilson got an inside look and a fall-away heave during a ragged last possession, well-defended, both well off the mark.

The Bulldogs (3-3) got 25 points from Cam Jones, last seen returning punts and kickoffs for touchdowns in football season.

There was a lesson there for the Knights, Walck believes.

“We’re going to get everybody’s best shot,’’ he said.

Central York 70, Bishop McDevitt 65 - The injury-plagued Panthers got their first win of the year behind a 21-point effort by Jacobi Baker.

Jayden Smeltzer added 17 points and Isaiah DeShields 16 for Central, which led 35-28 at the half.

McDevitt (3-3) made a run to start the third quarter on two straight steals and run-out layups by Tyshawn Russell, and then a three by Gabe Tellios and another by Russell.

Baker answered with a three, the Panthers scored seven straight and never lost control after that.

Russell led the Crusaders with 26 points, 20 in the second half.