Generally speaking, it’s common advice to be careful and safe, or to keep track of one’s valuables in crowded public places.

But such a message, on display in a classroom at Manheim Township High School this week in the context of the Blue Streaks playing McCaskey in boys and girls basketball Friday night, led to a controversy.

The exact message, which showed up on a whiteboard in one classroom at Township: “Game this friday (sic) against McCaskey. Please be careful and safe and careful. Hide your valuables.”

By Wednesday, screenshots of the message were bouncing around Facebook citing a racist bent to the meaning, and Township officials contacted their McCaskey counterparts to let them know they were aware of and dealing with the situation.

“They assured us that they have narrowed down the identification of the person, and the guilty party is being held accountable,” McCaskey athletic director Jon Mitchell said Friday.

“They assured us the message does not reflect Manheim Township, or the beliefs of the Manheim Township School District. They apologized and we accepted their apology. I’d just like to move on.”

The message was written by a Manheim Township student, according to ShaiQuana Mitchell, the Manheim Township School District Director of Communications and Marketing. How the student got access to the board, which is normally used for faculty to communicate to students, is still being investigated.

ShaiQuana Mitchell related the following statement from the Manheim Township School District:

“We are aware of a student-related incident regarding an inappropriate and disrespectful message in reference to Friday’s basketball game. The district is taking this matter seriously and acting accordingly. We greatly value our relationship with McCaskey and the School District of Lancaster.’’

The McCaskey boys basketball team played at Township on Friday night, while the Township and McCaskey girls faced off at McCaskey.

“I would advise anybody coming to McCaskey to lock their car and protect their valuables,” Mitchell said.

“I’d advise anybody going to Manheim Township to lock their car and protect their valuables. The frustrating thing is these things take on a life of their own, and Manheim Township and McCaskey are both responsible for having safe events with this kind of thing going on. Social media is the problem.”