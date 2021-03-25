Memorial services for Ryan Smith, the former Lampeter-Strasburg basketball star who died Monday following a battle with leukemia, will take place later this spring, according to his obituary.

A celebration of life ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. on June 19 at Millersville Community Church, Hope Campus, at 242 Bender Road, according to the obituary. The services will be live streamed on YouTube.

Smith’s family requested that contributions in his memory be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in lieu of flowers.

Initial funeral services for the 2018 Lampeter-Strasburg graduate will be private, according to the obituary.

Smith, 21, died at his residence on Monday following a 19-month battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

Smith scored more than 1,000 points over the course of his career at Lampeter-Strasburg, and continued playing basketball at East Stroudsburg University, where he received the PSAC Freshman Basketball Player of the Year Award for the 2018-2019 season, according to the obituary. He was also an academic standout at East Stroudsburg, earning a place on the Dean’s List in each of his semesters there.

Smith was awarded the Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame Inspirational Athlete Award in 2020, according to the obituary.

Smith is survived by his parents, K. Craig and Kimberly Bjornson; siblings Darren Z. Smith of Baltimore and Katelyn A. Smith of Willow Street; and grandparents Ken and Lanie Smith of Strasburg, according to the obituary.