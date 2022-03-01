MECHANICSBURG —Mechanicsburg dominated the offensive glass and was far more reliable at the free throw line than Manheim Central.

For those reasons, the Wildcats will play for a district championship and the Barons have to settle for a third-place game as the top seeds held off Central 45-40 Tuesday night in a District 3 Class 5A girls basketball playoff semifinal.

Mechanicsburg (21-4) will meet Gettysburg (21-5) in the title game Saturday in Hershey. The fourth-seeded Barons (19-6), meanwhile, will host Lower Dauphin (15-10) in the third-place game Friday night at 7.

Gettysburg defeated Lower Dauphin 55-43 in overtime in Tuesday’s other semifinal.

All four teams have qualified for the PIAA tournament.

“There’s a ton of basketball left to play,” upbeat Barons' coach Tyson Hayes said after the loss. “We can still win our first state game ever and we can make a run here.”

The Barons were slow at the start Tuesday night, falling behind 9-1 before they rallied and trimmed the Wildcat lead to 13-11 after one quarter.

Mechanicsburg had five offensive rebounds in the first quarter alone.

“We talked about surviving the first wave,” Hayes said. “It’s in their gym, their shots are going to fall, it’s their crowd, so they are going to be amped to play. We weathered that storm and did exactly what we wanted to do, get it to a one-possession game in the fourth quarter and anything can happen.”

Manheim Central grabbed its first lead of the game, 17-15, on a Rachel Nolt (15 points) 3-pointer with 4:35 left in the second quarter. That lead was quickly erased as back-to-back treys from Cassie Eager (12 points) and Jayden Eager (17 points) put the Wildcats right back in front 21-17.

Mechanicsburg led 25-20 at the break and maintained the lead through the third quarter before the Barons grabbed a 31-30 lead when Maddie Knier scored the first basket of the final quarter.

The Barons led as late as the 2:51 mark at 38-37, but gave the Wildcats three chances at the offensive end, which ultimately led to a pair of free throws as they regained the lead for good with 2:17 to play.

“We got crushed on the glass,” Hayes said. “We did a better job in the second half, but if you win the rebounding battle and you win the free-throw battle, you really set yourself up to win.”

Knier, who led all scorers with 19 points, fouled out with 1:42 to play and her team trailing 39-38. With her on the bench, the Barons managed only two more points, both on free throws.

The Barons only made 10 of their 20 foul shots, while the Wildcats hit 11 of 13.

“Rebounding and free throws really caught up to us,” Hayes admitted. “We could never get enough of a lead where we could run some offense and sit on it, it was always a scramble.”

Elsewhere in Class 5A Tuesday:

Greencastle-Antrim 45, Lampeter-Strasburg 38: The Blue Devils opened the game on a 14-5 blitz and grabbed a 27-15 lead at the half, and then held off the Pioneers’ second-half charge, dropping the L-L League Section Three co-champs (15-10) into the seventh-place game.

Katie Ranck (14 points) and Kiersten Hostetter (10 points) paced No. 7 L-S, which will play at No. 5 West York on Friday in a PIAA seeding game. The Bulldogs dropped a 41-39 decision to Twin Valley in Tuesday’s other consolation bracket game.