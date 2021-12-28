McCaskey fourth-year boys basketball coach Freddy Ramos kept his players in the locker room for about 15 to 20 minutes following Tuesday’s 73-66 non-league loss to Harrisburg.

He mainly harped on rebounds, or the lack of them, in defeat, as the Red Tornado was outrebounded 43-19. It contributed to Harrisburg (1-4) picking up its first win of the season.

“What’s frustrating was the offensive rebounds Harrisburg had,” Ramos said. “Those second-chance points made a big difference. We’re minus 23 in rebounds, and the point differential is seven points. You’re spotting them points by giving them those extra possessions.”

Ramos and the Red Tornado staff are big on measurables. It explains why McCaskey was intentional in trying to run more of a half-court offense with multiple passes.

“If there’s a scoring lull, how many ball reversals did we have?” Ramos said. “And we don’t have many ball reversals (in a scoring lull). We were plus-six in the first quarter on ball reversals. That wasn’t the issue tonight.”

Playing its first game in 11 days, McCaskey jumped out to a 7-0 lead and later held a 19-14 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Harrisburg took its first lead at the 1:10 mark of the second quarter and was in front 33-30 at intermission. The ninth and final lead change came midway through the third quarter when the Cougars went up 41-39. Harrisburg was up 52-45 at the end of the third quarter and later pushed its advantage to 71-61.

Tuesday’s loss dropped McCaskey to 1-4 overall, the lone win coming against Penn Manor (1-6). But the Red Tornado have played a tough non-league slate that included Chester and Reading. In other words, McCaskey appears better than their record suggests.

Shooting guard Hasan Williams, the lone senior starter, had a season-high 30 points on Tuesday. Jonathan Byrd (four points, three rebounds, one block) is a true point guard with a high basketball IQ who will keep McCaskey from committing many turnovers. The Tornado shot 50 percent from the floor (27 of 54) and 3-point range (6 of 12) in Tuesday’s loss. J’Nai Ayala Hunter provided big minutes off the bench in scoring eight of his 11 points in the third quarter.

But McCaskey is young. There’s also the rebounding issue.

“We weren’t getting back on defense tonight,” Ramos said. “That was contributing to getting beat back, and we were running to a spot instead of a man, which contributes to struggles in not boxing out. The good thing is we recognize that. We’ll watch it back Wednesday. It’s not an overnight fix. I wish it was.”

Tuesday’s loss came in the second game of the Hagelgans & Veronis Holiday Tournament at McCaskey. The Tornado will face Thomas Mastery Charter in today’s consolation at 6 p.m. Thomas Mastery lost to York High 93-33 earlier Tuesday.

“It feels like we’re close,” Ramos said. “We haven’t played a complete game yet. I think we can definitely be a really good team.”

