It took a while for Chester to get going here Saturday, but the Clippers started looking like themselves soon enough to beat McCaskey 74-56 in the season boys’ basketball opener for both teams.

Chester went 13-2 in a pandemic-truncated schedule a year ago, winning the District One Class 5A title and reaching the semifinals of the state 5A tournament.

To an extent the Clippers are starting over; they rely on four sophomores and there’s also a freshman on the varsity roster.

They looked young early, committing seven first-quarter turnovers that allowed McCaskey to play the style it likes, in transition, with junior point guard Jonathan Byrd cracking the whip.

The Red Tornado led 13-12 eight minutes in.

Chester got 3-pointers from Qadir Lawrie and Olayinka Itabiyi in the first minute of the second quarter and were off on the way to a 25-point quarter and 37-25 halftime lead.

The Clippers got 12 points from behind the arc in that quarter, but it wasn’t all about shot-making, according to McCaskey coach Freddy Ramos.

“I thought a lot of it was second-chance points,’’ Ramos said. “That’s an important stat for us, especially against a team that has some guys who can shoot, because they’re getting that ball (after offensive rebounds) from where they’re used to practicing.’’

The Tornado hung around. They briefly got within five, at 47-42, on a run-out and finish by Jared Kumah late in the third quarter. But the big run, big enough to throw a real scare into the Clippers, never quite came.

It felt similar to an early non-league game a year ago, when McCaskey led early, lost the lead in the second quarter, and hung on the periphery the rest of the way. That was against eventual state Class 6A champion Reading.

McCaskey, by the way, goes to Reading Tuesday.

“Our conversation (after the game) was, look, it’s game one,’’ Ramos said.

“It stinks, and it hurts, but it’s game one. Chester was better than us today, but that doesn’t make us a bad team.’’

Byrd, a 5-11 junior, scored 22 and kept slashing, kept looking for something he hasn’t found yet as a high school player - a team that can keep him out of the lane.

Hassan Williams scored 11 and Shamell Burke 10.

Lawrie scored 19 for the Clippers, despite leaving the game for long stretches after tweaking an ankle. Chester got impressive games from their big guys, junior Kevin Rucker (21 points) and sophomore Larenzo Jerkins (15 points and 13 rebounds).