Devonne Pinkard has had some terrific influences during his basketball career.

The former Lancaster Catholic, McCaskey and University of Delaware hoops standout played for the late, great Steve Powell for the Red Tornado, and for longtime X and O wiz Joe Klazas for the Crusaders.

In college, Pinkard learned the Division I ropes at Delaware under Monte Ross, who is now a top assistant at Temple under Aaron McKie. Along his journey, he also picked up tips from city legends like Willie McDowell and Earl “Papa” Boots, plus current McCaskey boys skipper Freddy Ramos and his dad, Phil Pinkard, a longtime AAU and summer-league coach in the area.

“Those are all guys I can reach out to and rely on,” Devonne Pinkard said. “They’re all great people to have in your life. Having those guys in my life is definitely a blessing.”

Pinkard will continue to pick their brains now more than ever, after signing on this month to become Lancaster Country Day’s girls basketball head coach. He steps in for Hilary Waltman, who guided the Cougars to a 149-87 record in her 11 seasons — in two stints — on Country Day’s bench.

A former basketball standout at JPM and the University of Delaware, Devonne Pinkard will take over as Head GBB Coach at LCDS. Congratulations and welcome to the ⁦@LCDSchool⁩ Family, Coach Pinkard!⁦@LancLebLeague⁩ ⁦@JeffReinhart77⁩ pic.twitter.com/8oAJURQffI — LCDS Athletics (@LCDSsports) June 28, 2021

After serving as an assistant coach under Klazas at Catholic for a year, and as an assistant to Ramos at McCaskey for two seasons, this will be Pinkard’s first foray into coaching girls.

“I don’t think it’s a big deal,” he said. “I know there will be some nuances and some small differences. But it’s still basketball. I’m looking forward to coaching these young ladies and getting them to play well together. I’ll teach some new concepts, but mainly it will be about competing and just getting after it; attacking every practice and getting better every single day.”

Pinkard, who turns 26 this week, graduated from McCaskey in 2013; he scored 1,303 points in his prep days, including two years for Catholic and his final two seasons playing for the Tornado. In his senior season for McCaskey, Pinkard was an all-state selection and he was tabbed LNP Player of the Year.

At Delaware, Pinkard, a four-year letterman, scored 525 career points, averaging 4.4 points and 2.7 rebounds a game for the Blue Hens. He graduated in 2017 with a degree in sociology, and he’s currently working on his master’s degree in higher education.

Pinkard inherits a Cougars’ club with a solid nucleus set to return in December, including jack-rabbit point guard Genesis Meadows (18.7 points, 31 3-pointers last season) and key backcourt contributors Kiana Wakefield (8.8, 5 3’s) and Piper Graham (7.3, 5 3’s). Country Day lost just one senior from last season’s team.

Meadows, a rising junior, was a Class 2A all-state pick last season, and she’ll be one of the top lead guards and go-to scorers due back in the league and around the district later this winter.

The bar is high at Country Day; the Cougars won back-to-back District 3 Class 1A championships in 2019 and 2020, and they went to the 2A semifinals this past winter.

“I don’t want to overthink it,” Pinkard said. “You always have to defend, so we’ll stress on-ball defense and guarding full-court. If we can do that, we’ll be successful. Overall, I’m excited. I really think we have something special here. The bar is high yes, but pressure is a privilege.”

Pinkard became the second McCaskey grad this month to snare a girls basketball coaching position in the L-L League, joining Teasia Myers-Pena, who took over at Lancaster Mennonite.

There is one girls hoops coaching vacancy still on the board in the L-L League, at Annville-Cleona.

