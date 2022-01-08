Freddy Ramos acknowledges his team was feeling a little needy.

With only two wins through its first seven games, one being a 78-point blowout, McCaskey was searching for a signature victory.

The Tornado got that win Saturday afternoon in Landisville when they knocked off Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One leader Hempfield, 51-49.

“Yeah, we really needed that,” Ramos said of the boys basketball victory. “We needed to get a quality win under our belt.”

Hempfield (3-2 Section One, 8-2 overall), meanwhile, has now dropped two consecutive games after having opened the season with eight straight wins.

“When you start out like that, you’re going to get everybody’s best shot,” Black Knights head coach Danny Walck said. “They want to beat you and we have to embrace that.”

The Knights started out fast, sprinting to a 7-2 lead, but McCaskey (2-2, 3-5) tied it at 7-7 before both teams got hot, and, following a flurry of buckets, the quarter ended with Hempfield holding a 19-15 lead.

A 4-0 run to start the second quarter pushed Hempfield’s lead to 23-15, but McCaskey answered nine unanswered points and grabbed its first lead of the game at 24-23 with 2:10 left in the half.

The Tornado went to the locker room with a 26-25 halftime lead.

Hempfield leading scorer Miguel Pena (13 points per game) was held to five in the first half (eight overall) thanks to the defensive efforts from J’Nai Ayala-Hunter and Jonathan Byrd.

“We knew a lot of their offense goes through Pena,” Ramos explained. “We knew we had to put some better defenders on him. We took an approach where had two or three primary players who were committed to defending today. That was critical.”

Hempfield led 40-36 late in the third quarter before Byrd and Hunter scored two quick baskets in the closing seconds to knot the game at 40-40 heading into the final quarter.

Down 44-43, Byrd completed a three-point play to put McCaskey ahead 46-44 with 4:46 left. It’s a lead the Tornado never relinquished.

Byrd finished with a game-high 18 points, including another three-point play with 47 seconds to go. He missed front ends of two one-and-ones in the final 15 seconds, but Hempfield could not convert. The Knights had the ball with 5.6 seconds to go, but could not get off a shot.

“Every possession counts, for sure,” Walck said. “You look at things at the end and they get magnified, but you go back and replay this spot or that spot of the game and you look back at things I could do better and things the team could do better.”

Michael Rieker, who had scored just eight points in Hempfield’s first nine games, erupted for a team-high 15 for the Knights.

Hasan Williams added 14 points for the Tornado.