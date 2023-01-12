LEBANON - The ball hung tantalizingly on the rim here Thursday, and what felt like a swing moment in both McCaskey’s and Cedar Crest’s basketball seasons hung with it.

Fernando Marquez of the Falcons had bulled to the basket and missed a well-guarded one-hander as the game;s final seconds ticked away. But as Marquez drew the defense he opened space for Aiden Schomp to grab the rebound and direct a soft follow to the rim.

It hung there, … and rolled off, giving McCaskey a dramatic 51-49 win in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One game.

The Red Tornado (8-6, 4-1 in the section) bounced back from a 26-point loss to Section One leader Hempfield Tuesday, and a 12-point halftime deficit Thursday.

The game turned, McCaskey coach Freddy Ramos said, when his guys, “started echoing what the coaches were saying about defense. They started saying it.

“Defensively, we got better individually, and that allowed us to get into our trapping. Our best offense always come off our defense.’’

McCaskey trailed 30-18 after a 16-turnover first half, and held Crest to 19 second-half points.

“We have this identify, which we embrace, of being a team that loves fast pace and transition,’’ Ramos said. “That edge went to Cedar Crest in the first half.’’

The Falcons (6-6, 3-2) and Tornado are similar in a number of ways that showed up Thursday. Both sides feature multiple scorers rather than a go-to guy. As Ramos suggested, they both flew up and down the floor for three freewheeling quarters and then, as if the third-quarter buzzer was a signal, settled into a buttoned-down halfcourt game for the last eight minutes.

It’s good to have a four-year starter at point guard when it comes down to that, and McCaskey’s Jonathan Byrd was a difference-maker down the stretch.

The Falcons led 44-38 with 6:50 left.

De’Shaun McFadden quickly unloaded, and nailed, a three-pointer that, in retrospect, was huge.

Byrd, running the show, scored the next five McCaskey points, getting his club into the team-foul bonus, turning the Falcons over on defense.

It was as close as it gets the rest of the way.

Markelle Caine scored inside with 57 ticks to give the Tornado their first lead since the first quarter. Crest turned it over, its’ 14th of the second half, and Eric Centeno’s free throws made it 50-47.

Schomp answered with a tough reverse layup in traffic plus a foul. Foreshadowing, his free throw went barely in-and-out, hanging on the front rim for a long moment.

McCaskey made just one of a possible four free throws in the final 31 seconds, and Cedar Crest coach Tom Smith called time, his club inbounding down one, with :4.8 left.

Then came the final sequence.

Caine led McCaskey with 14 points. Byrd and McFadden had 12 each and Centeno 10.

Cedar Crest also had balance, but all of J’evon Reyes-Vega’s team-high 13 came in the first half.

McCaskey hosts John Bartram of Philadelphia Saturday in a 3:30 p.m. non-league game.

A tough stretch is coming for the Falcons: At Wilson Saturday, hosting Hempfield next Friday and then Bishop McDevitt at an L-L/Mid-Penn Conference shootout at Manheim Central Jan. 21.