Jonathan Byrd didn’t hear anything that was said from the moment he was fouled until he stepped to the line. He was encouraged. He was coached. The words flew right past him.

All McCaskey’s point guard could think about were the stakes. Two free throws. If he could make them both, as he had so many times before, the Red Tornado could walk off the floor victorious. A rowdy gym could celebrate.

Byrd made one. He missed the other.

York took advantage of the second chance and outlasted McCaskey 75-70 in overtime of the Hagelgans & Veronis Holiday Classic boys basketball championship game Thursday night.

“My guys are sad right now,” Byrd said. “They shouldn’t be sad. It’s my fault. We could have easily won the game.”

McCaskey felt good about its chances with 0.1 seconds left. This was, in many ways, the ideal scenario.

The final inbounds play in regulation was designed with Byrd in mind. Coach Freddy Ramos wanted his senior to determine the outcome.

“Everybody in the gym knows who we’re going to with the ball,” Ramos said. “I trust him. I knew he would get fouled. That’s what we were looking for. We got what we wanted.”

Byrd was hit on the arm as he fired a fallaway 18-footer from the corner. McCaskey trailed 68-67 when Byrd took his two attempts. York called timeout so he could mull them over.

These weren’t regular free throws. They were harder than the rest. Byrd went 7-for-8 at the line against York. The only one he missed came when his first try bounced off the back rim with basically no time left.

Byrd thought about the shots while he waited on the bench. Maybe he thought too much.

“I was just in my head,” he said. “I should knock it down. I do it all the time. It was just off.”

York (6-2) scored the first two baskets of overtime to build a 72-68 lead. The Bearcats held on until the finish. Juelz Turner, an all-tournament selection, and Jacere Vega each scored 23 points.

It’s never about one play or one moment. The missed free throw is merely the easiest thing to remember.

Byrd had his fingerprints on much of McCaskey’s success. He’s the team’s engine. Everything the Red Tornado runs goes through the man wearing No. 1. Byrd gets to the rim when he wants and finds open teammates when he can.

When York erased a four-point halftime deficit and surged into the lead, it was Byrd who scored eight consecutive points to keep McCaskey afloat.

When the Red Tornado trailed by eight in the fourth quarter, Byrd found Elias Garcia for a 3-pointer that sparked a comeback.

“I just love to get my guys in the best position possible and help them succeed,” the point guard said. “I get them to where they can be their best. I love that. I like to lead. I like to have that feeling.”

McCaskey (5-4) had its five-game winning streak snapped. Ramos hopes this result, however painful, provides valuable experience going forward.

“It felt like a playoff game for both of our teams and our fans,” Ramos said. “If anything, that prepares us for what we’ll see as we continue through section play.”

Byrd finished with 17 points and was handed a plaque as an all-tournament selection. Even as he held it near midcourt, his mind drifted to that missed opportunity.

The locker rooms for York and McCaskey happened to be across the hall from one another. The Bearcats’ joyous celebration was so loud it poured through the walls.

The Red Tornado couldn’t help but hear it.

“I was tuning it out,” Byrd said. “The rest of the guys weren’t taking it very well.”

That’s what stung the most. One free throw and it could have been different.

Other games

Columbia 51, Steel-High 50

Columbia won the Justin Henry Scholarship Trust Tournament at Mifflin County High School with a 51-50 win over Steel-High on Thursday night. The Crimson Tide (9-1) stretched their win streak to eight straight with the victory, the longest active win streak among all L-L teams. Columbia led 19-6 after the first quarter, 31-19 at halftime and 39-33 heading into the fourth quarter, where Steel-High tied it at 44-44 with under three minutes left. The Tide were paced by Jordan Poole (16 points), Dominic Diaz-Ellis (13 points) and Brelon Miller (11 points).

Solanco 38, Kennard-Dale 37

Solanco won its holiday tournament on a game-winning shot from Noah Bailey with under 20 seconds remaining.