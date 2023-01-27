Kevin Carver always saves something special for the Lancaster Catholic name he says last. It started with Kiki Jefferson and continued through Jeriyah Johnson.

These days Mary Bolesky gets that signature call. Each syllable of her first and last names is dragged out in a deep, thundering tone.

Bolesky is recognized in this way because she is special. That became clear during the 32 minutes that followed Carver’s announcement of the starting lineups Friday night.

The 5-foot-4 guard finished with 13 points and seven rebounds to help Catholic defeat Lampeter-Strasburg 56-16 in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three girls basketball game at Berger Gym.

Those were the stats. They were not the story. Bolesky has a competitive streak that’s the stuff of legends.

“What you see out there is what we get every day,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “In practice five days before our next game, that’s how she is. That’s who she is.”

Catholic (8-0 L-L, 17-1 overall) clinched a share of the Section Three championship and captured its 67th consecutive league victory.

Relentlessness is what separates the Crusaders from the rest. They harassed L-S into 20 turnovers. Not in the game. In the first half. The Pioneers missed 28 of their 34 shots.

No one embodies Catholic’s full-speed-at-all-times attitude better than Bolesky. She doesn’t have an off switch. When she was summoned from the bench in the fourth quarter, she sprinted to the scorer’s table like the game was on the line. The mercy rule had already been invoked at that point.

“Coming to Lancaster Catholic, that’s the expectation,” Bolesky said. “I just want to live up to that. I think we play tough as a team. It starts with our defense. That’s what I try to show.”

Detz remembers the first time he crossed paths with his future point guard. It was during a summer camp when Bolesky was in fifth grade. She stood out because she was wearing a Bishop McDevitt T-shirt. Those Crusaders were Catholic’s district championship rivals at the time.

“That caught our eye,” Detz said. “If you’re going to wear that shirt, you better be able to play. She has been great ever since.”

Bolesky had some dazzling moments against L-S. She took an offensive rebound, went coast-to-coast and finished with a layup after fooling the defender with a ball fake. Not your typical high school move.

It’s not easy for a player to dominate while standing at 5-4. It either takes out-of-this-world athleticism or some kind of intangibles. Bolesky pairs intensity and intelligence with her skill. She is, unbelievably, her team’s top rebounder.

Detz wants Catholic to play with more energy than every opponent. Bolesky sets the standard.

“She will always hold you accountable if you’re slacking off,” teammate Rylee Kraft said. “She’s a good leader. She’s constantly going. She just never stops.”

Kraft finished with 15 points against L-S (6-2, 11-6). Molly Wolownik and Lily Lehman each added 9.

Catholic bounced back from its first loss of the season against Central York Thursday. The Crusaders were a little more fired up for this one.

“This is a comeback game,” Bolesky said. “It’s important for us to work together as a team and get better. We’re built on intensity and that’s what we need to bring every night. No matter what the scoreboard says.”

Catholic counts on its captains, Bolesky, Kraft and Lehman, to keep everyone focused when it might be easy to relax.

Bolesky was the first player off the bench to greet the reserves who played out the the final few minutes. Each of them received a high-five.

“You row with us or you’re not with us,” Detz said. “If you’re not with us, we’ll find someone else.”

A 40-point win is a pretty good indication that everyone was rowing together.

Bolesky, by the way, never heard Carver make his signature call. Once the game is about to start, she’s locked in. She isn’t paying attention to anything else.