One immutable truth of the state Class 5A boys’ basketball tournament is that while the favorite - nationally-ranked Imhotep Charter - is from Philadelphia, the depth is from the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League.

Mars High School of Butler County drove that truth home Friday, beating Manheim Central 61-49 in the first round of the 5A playoffs at Manheim Township’s gym.

Mars has been beaten 10 times, and finished sixth in the District Seven (WPIAL) 5A tournament.

Recall that exactly a year ago, Penn Hills knocked undefeated, District Three champ Lampeter-Strasburg out of 5A states after finishing seventh in District Seven.

“I think they’re the fourth-best (5A) team out of Pittsburgh,’’ Manheim Central coach Charlie Fisher said of the inevitably-named Fightin’ Planets. “I’ve been watching them on film all week, and that’s a team that can make some noise in this tournament.’’

This was no blowout, though. The Barons led by a point twice in the middle of the second quarter, and scrambled back from down 15 to within seven, at 53-46, on two Trey Grube free throws with three minutes left.

Mars had two junior bigs (6-6 Remi Black and 6-5 Ryan Ceh), a fine all-around senior guard (Tasso Sfanos) and some shooters.

Fisher thought his club might be able to disrupt the Planets, and often enough the Barons did, forcing 15 turnovers. But the two bigs caused problems, and Central surely needed more than four (of 14) three pointers to fall.

They also, Fisher figured, needed to smack the Planets early.

“We drove for 20 minutes,’’ he said. “They drove for four hours. I thought the first half was huge, because if we could jump on them early, maybe we get them out of their comfort zone.’’

Mars led at halftime, 33-21.

The Barons never let go of the rope. After Grube (18 points) got them within seven late, Mars weaved through pressure and found Remi and Ryan at the rim four straight times. The Barons, meanwhile, came up empty on three straight trips, twice on clean looks at three-pointers.

“We did exactly what we wanted to do defensively,’’ Fisher said. “I thought the last 16 minutes, we were tremendous. I thought we played high-level basketball, and I said that to them in the locker room.’’

Fisher waved the white flag with 24 seconds left, pulling seniors Zach Benner and Grube, who ends a superb high school career as the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s career three-point field goal leader, with 1,794 career points.

The three hugged for a long moment, Fisher smiling as the players buried their heads.

“Most of the time, I’m not an emotional guy,’’ Fisher said, although those who’ve seen him jump around on the sidelines might question that.

“It hits you, in moments like this, how much you are able to be a part of their lives and watch them grow. That’s what gets you choked up.’’

Central reached the L-L and District Three championship games. Its JV teams have gone 39-4 the past two seasons. Can a school famous for other sports become a basketball power?

“We have young guys who are going to be hungry,’’ Fisher said. “We will have some size - not 6-5, 6-6 size - and we have some athleticism, and guys who I truly believe want to get better. That’s what gives up hope.

“I truly believe we’re headed in the right direction.’’