Manheim Township headed to the locker room clinging to a two-point halftime lead against backyard rival Warwick in a nonleague girls basketball clash on Monday night in Neffsville.

Instead of holding court and making the halftime adjustments, Blue Streaks’ coach Sean Burkhart and his lieutenants were all ears, when a couple of players spoke up.

“We had a really good talk at halftime,” Burkhart said. “A lot of the kids had things to say about what they saw and what they thought might work. The coaches contributed to that conversation, and we were able to put some things in for the third quarter that worked, and we were in control the rest of the game.”

Township did indeed open up some breathing room after the constructive halftime chat, and the Streaks went on to fend off Warwick 41-34.

“They noticed things,” Burkhart said. “That tells me they’re taking possession of the game, and that they’re taking ownership of the team.”

Township’s Brooke Weaver opened the third quarter with back-to-back buckets, including a 3-pointer, and after Warwick punched back, the Streaks answered with a 6-0 clip, with Weaver, Hailey Berk and Liv Parmer getting buckets.

The Streaks (4-2 overall) went on to force seven third-quarter turnovers, and Sarah Kraus (14 points, 10 rebounds) beat the buzzer with a jumper, giving Township a cozy 31-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter. The Streaks were up 15-13 at the break, after a 7-7 first quarter.

Kraus called Township’s defensive effort, which forced 26 turnovers in all, “very effective.”

“We like to come out pressing and trying to get some traps and deflections to get easy buckets at the other end,” she said. “We stuck with our game plan and we kept up with the press and getting deflections. Little things like that. We tried to play our game and not worry so much about what they were doing.”

“For whatever reason,” Burkhart said of Township’s defensive prowess, “tonight is probably the best its looked up to this point.”

Township mustered one more run to keep a safe lead. Kraus had a steal and breakaway layup and a baseline jumper, Weaver (13 points) and Berk scored in the lane, and Julia Goebig’s basket gave the Streaks a 41-26 cushion.

Undaunted, Warwick (2-5) had one last-gasp blitz, with Natalie Wenger, Sam Shaak (12 points, 8 rebounds) and Bella Smithson (13 points, 12 rebounds) all scoring four fourth-quarter points to make Township sweat it out.

“When the swings went back and forth, we did punch back,” Warwick coach Danny Cieniewicz said. “But we never punched quite hard enough to swing the momentum to where we’d get a lead. We have to start finding ways to swing that momentum our way. But we were in a game where we didn’t have our best, so credit to them. They pressured us enough to take us out of our element.”

