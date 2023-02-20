The first round of the District 3 Class 6A girls basketball playoffs were contested Monday night.

Three Lancaster-Lebanon League teams were in action: One survived and advanced. One came up an eyelash short against the squad that advanced. The third also saw its season end.

And one of the best players in the history of her program saw her outstanding prep career come to a close.

The winner was Manheim Township, which sweated out a harrowing final seconds and edged Ephrata 37-33 in Neffsville. The Blue Streaks are through to the quarterfinals, and they’ll play Thursday at 7 p.m. at No. 2 seed Central York.

Ephrata saw its season come to a crashing halt, as did Cedar Crest, which dropped a 45-40 first-round decision at York. The setback also signaled the end of Jasmine Griffin’s prep hoops days for Ephrata. The Indiana-Wesleyan recruit scored nine points in her Mounts’ swan song, and finished her career with 1,442 points — tops in program history.

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP 37, EPHRATA 33

It was a 33-31 game when Ephrata’s Leah Caldwell swooped in for a layup with 4:40 to play. But the Mounts would not score the rest of the way, and Township’s Julia Goebig coaxed in the go-ahead free throw with 2:31 left for the host Streaks.

Ephrata (17-7) had a couple of chances late to tie it or take the lead, but Township’s Ava Byrne scored off a steal with 29 seconds to play, and Streaks’ dirty-work specialist Hailey Berk took a charge on Griffin’s drive with 12 seconds showing. Byrne (13 points) iced it with a foul shot at the other end, and seventh-seeded Township (16-8) punched its ticket to the quarterfinals.

“Every possession mattered,” said Goebig, who set up her go-ahead foul shot with a must-have offensive rebound.

“Honestly, it was all just hustle plays,” she said. “We knew we had to keep pressuring them on defense. We knew that if we panicked, we’d get down. But we were able to keep our composure and we kept playing.”

Berk’s charge was the defensive play of the game, and helped Township cap it.

“Hailey took the biggest charge of her life there,” Township coach Sean Burkhart said. “Every time we had them in the huddle, we kept preaching to get a stop. If we could get stops, we’d stay in the game. It wasn’t our best offensive performance, but I thought our defense played really well all night.”

Ephrata, the No. 10 seed, trailed 19-16 at the break and 29-26 heading into the fourth quarter, and fell behind by as many as six points — 27-21 with 2:55 to go in the third — before knotting it up at 31-31 on Cara Tiesi’s corner 3-pointer with 5:16 to play.

Tiesi had three 3-pointers and 10 points, and Caldwell had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Mounts, the Section 2 runners-up and L-L League quarterfinalist.

“I don’t think you’re ever prepared for it to end,” Ephrata coach Brian Cerullo said, “and when it does it’s hard, because you know all the effort your seniors put into it. They’ve been great for our program. So it’s hard to go out like this because I thought this was a game we could win, but we turned the ball over too much.”

Township, which shared second place with Cedar Crest in Section 1, and a league quarterfinalist, feasted on 27 turnovers.

YORK 45, CEDAR CREST 40

The Falcons built a 25-20 halftime lead, but the host Bobcats closed the game on a 25-15 clip and ousted ninth-seeded Cedar Crest.

Kaila Francis capped her breakout freshman season with 15 points, and Lizzie Lowe chipped in with 11 points for the Falcons, who had an 18-point first-quarter blitz to get off on the right foot.

Cedar Crest finished up 14-9 overall; No. 8 York will take on top-seeded Cedar Cliff (23-0) in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

