Manheim Township girls basketball coach Sean Burkhart dug into his bag of tricks Monday night.

The Blue Streaks’ skipper had his team play a defense they hadn’t set up in since last season, interestingly, against the same opponent.

It worked. Again.

Employing a 1-3-1 half-court zone, Township forced Cedar Crest into 26 turnovers, and Ava Byrne scored a game-high 13 points for the host Streaks, who clipped the Falcons 42-14 in an L-L League Section 1 clash between the longtime rivals in Neffsville.

Township used the same defense in a victory over Cedar Crest last winter. When Burkhart was putting his scouting report together, he went back to the zone look, and it paid off.

“We executed the game plan,” Burkhart said. “We did things a little different than we usually do. We brought back the defense we played against them here last year. And from watching them on tape, I thought maybe we could do it the same way.”

Monday’s matchup was a pivotal game not only in the Section 1 hunt, but also in the District 3 Class 6A chase. Coming into this week, Cedar Crest (3-3 league, 7-6 overall) was at No. 12 and Township (4-2, 8-5) was at No. 13 in the power ratings.

Both teams remained in the chase pack in section play, looking up at Hempfield (7-0, 10-1) and Penn Manor (6-1, 8-6). Cedar Crest dipped another game back in the standings; Township took over sole possession of third place, behind the Black Knights and the Comets.

“All we can do is worry about the next team on our schedule,” Burkhart said. “We talk about going 1-0 everyday. We can hope other teams win, but we have to take care of our own business.”

Byrne scored eight first-quarter points for Township, which built a 13-7 lead while forcing eight turnovers in the first eight minutes. Then Cedar Crest went ice cold; the Falcons didn’t score a single point in the second quarter, and the Streaks got a 3-pointer from Sarah Kraus during their 6-0 clip for a 19-7 halftime cushion.

Township forced 14 first-half turnovers.

Kraus had two more big buckets in the third quarter; her jumper stretched Township’s lead to 23-9, and her pull-up jumper made it 27-9 with 3:05 to go in the third.

Cedar Crest finally got on the board when Mallory Deiderick coaxed in a jumper for the Falcons’ first field goal since Lizzie Lowe’s hoop midway through the first quarter, which cut Township’s lead to 11-7.

It was a frustrating night all around for Cedar Crest, which struggled throughout with turnovers, and the Falcons never got into a catch-and-shoot rhythm on offense, with Streaks’ defenders coming at them from all angles. Burkhart was quick to credit Missy Welch and Gianna Smith for their defensive prowess, helping out in the 1-3-1.

Township held Sarah Batra, Cedar Crest’s leading scorer, to zero points, and the Falcons simply went too many long chunks without scoring.

“We weren’t prepared to win, and that’s my fault,” Cedar Crest coach Will Wenninger said. “I thought they were more physical than us, and I thought they were more aggressive than us on both ends.”

