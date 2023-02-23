YORK — Too much Bella Chimienti. Too many turnovers. Not enough rebounds in crunch time. And, at the end of 32 minutes of playoff, crunch-time basketball, simply not enough points for Manheim Township.

Chimienti, Central York’s unflappable point guard, poured in a game-high 20 points and directed traffic with aplomb. Township couldn’t overcome 21 turnovers. The host Panthers attacked the glass with authority, especially in the first half, and CY knocked off the Blue Streaks 60-49 on Thursday in a District 3 Class 6A quarterfinal.

The second-seeded Panthers (22-3) advance to Monday’s semifinals; they’ll host No. 11 Dallastown, which rallied valiantly out of a 13-point halftime hole to stun No. 3 Lebanon 49-44. The Cedars will welcome Township, their Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 rival, in a consolation game on Monday. The top seven finishers in 6A advance to the PIAA playoffs,

It was an incredibly quick start for both teams here Thursday. Brooke Weaver scored eight of her 13 points and Sarah Kraus scored eight of her 12 points in the first quarter for Township, which had a couple of early leads. But CY’s Jazmine Parker was all over the glass, and she scored eight of her 16 points in the first eight minutes and it was 18-18.

Chimienti, a sleek Shippensburg University recruit, canned a 3-pointer on CY’s first trip of the second quarter for a 21-18 lead, and Township (16-9) knotted it up at 23-23 on Weaver’s trey with 4:01 to go in the half. That’s when the Panthers pounced. Parker packed three rebounds and four points into two trips for a 27-23 lead, and Irelynd Long capped a 7-0 spurt for a 30-23 lead on a steal and layup and the Panthers were up 30-25 at the half.

“We allowed way too many second chances, and I thought we had a hard time adjusting to their physicality,” Township coach Sean Burkhart said. “They were pushing us out of our offensive sets, and we couldn’t get where we needed to go. Credit to them. They came in with a game plan, and they executed it.”

CY went for the jugular in the third quarter. Chimienti coaxed in a jumper and Alivia McCaskell scored in transition for a 38-29 lead. Emily Crouthamel finished off a fast-break layup, and Bre’igha Painter’s 3-pointer stretched the Panthers’ lead to 43-31 with 48 seconds to go in the third.

“We got out of sync there in the third quarter,” Burkhart said, “and again, credit to them. They did stuff to disrupt us.”

Especially in the glass-crashing department.

Township, the No. 10 seed, kept slugging. Ava Byrne scored 10 of her team-best 14 points in the fourth quarter. But Chimienti closed it out in style, dropping in two more buckets, including a dagger conventional three-point play for a 54-39 edge with 3:55 to play — sending the Streaks to the consolation bracket, where they’ll need to win one of two games to make the state tournament.

