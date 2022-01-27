Manheim Township might not win the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball Section 1 championship this winter.

But the Blue Streaks are definitely going to have a say in who wins the hardware.

Thursday night, Township had a hand in a change atop the Section 2 standings, compliments of a convincing 61-45 crossover victory over Lebanon in Neffsville.

The Cedars, who were in first place since mid-December, are now looking up at Ephrata, which is a game clear in Section 2 — and angling for its third section title in a row — after Lebanon (5-5 league, 11-7 overall) fell short against Township.

Just last week, Ephrata (6-4, 8-8) picked off the Streaks in a crossover matchup to get back in the Section 2 hunt, before the Mountaineers KO’d Lebanon earlier this week to force a first-place tie. Thursday, Township did Ephrata a favor.

Now the Streaks (7-3, 11-6) can turn their attention to throwing a monkey wrench into the Section 1 proceedings; Township hosts co-leader Hempfield (9-1, 12-2) on Feb. 1 before welcoming co-leader Penn Manor (9-1, 11-7) on Feb. 4. The Streaks also have a section clash against Cedar Crest (6-3, 10-8) to wrap up their league slate.

Thursday’s showdown was also big for the District 3 Class 6A playoff chase; Township came into game at No. 11 and Lebanon at No. 13 in a 12-team bracket. The Cedars are now teetering — in the section and district standings.

The Streaks could use a couple of more wins to safely earn a spot in the D3-6A bracket — while trying to wreak havoc in Section 1.

“Every game is a big game for us now,” Township coach Sean Burkhart said. “Every game is like a playoff game for us. Being at the bottom of the power rankings, and we’re still not mathematically eliminated from the league playoffs, so the only thing we can worry about is ourselves, and taking care of our business. Every game is super-huge now.”

There were plenty of heroes to go around for Township on Thursday. Ava Byrne kept up her red-hot scoring barrage with 28 points, including 15 in the first half, when the Streaks used a 16-8 second-quarter clip for a cozy 32-18 cushion at the break.

Gianna Smith, who missed the first third of the season while rehabbing an offseason knee injury, looked a lot like her old self with 12 points, 14 rebounds and four blocked shots, and Missy Welch teamed with Smith on the defensive end to hound Lebanon into 18 turnovers.

Sarah Kraus also had a clutch catch-and-shoot game for the Streaks with 14 points, including a first-quarter 3-pointer to help Township catch fire, and seven fourth-quarter points to help the Streaks slam the door tightly.

Lebanon had a couple of early leads, but once Township punched it into another gear with its transition attack, the Cedars, who were in foul trouble throughout, simply couldn’t catch the Streaks.

“It is what it is,” Lebanon coach Jaime Walborn said, “but this game is over, and we’re still not out of it. Now we have to just work a little extra harder, and we really have to take care of our business. We can’t worry about what Ephrata is doing.”

Ace freshman Kailah Correa scored 20 points for Lebanon, but Township held her to two first-half points while building a comfy double-digit lead. Correa scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, when the game turned into a track meet after the Streaks built a commanding 45-30 lead on Kraus’ reverse scoop layup with 7:07 to play.

