LEBANON — The race for second place in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One girls basketball standings, with the shiny league playoff bid that’s attached to it, has been joined.

Manheim Township forced a tie for second Thursday night, beating host Cedar Crest 46-36. The Blue Streaks (5-4, 14-6) never trailed, feasted on 23 turnovers and knotted things up with the Falcons (5-4, 13-8) with one section game to go.

Township finishes up Tuesday at home against Penn Manor; Cedar Crest hosts McCaskey in the finale on the same night. The Streaks have a nonleague game at Red Lion on Saturday, and that tilt could come into play here.

If Township and Cedar Crest do indeed finish the regular season in a tie for second place, the playoff spot would come down to the tiebreaker criteria. The Streaks and the Falcons split their season series — each winning on the road, interestingly — leaving it to who has the better District Three Class 6A power rating.

Township currently has that edge; the Streaks came into Thursday’s game at No. 8 and the Falcons at No. 9 in 6A. Lebanon already clinched the outright Section One title, and will host the Section Four runner-up in the league quarterfinals next Saturday.

Township or Cedar Crest will rep the section’s other spot.

The way the Streaks are going — Township is 7-1 in its last eight games — they’re going to have a hard time prying JV skipper Alyssa Schriver off of the varsity coaching chair. The former Penn Manor all-star and Comets’ 1,000-point scorer has spent the week calling the shots for Township while Sean Burkhart is recovering from an illness.

Burkhart’s top lieutenant, Mike Milligan, is also away from the team.

All Schriver did was guide the Streaks to wins over D3-6A No. 1 Central York — the same Panthers’ squad that beat previously undefeated Lancaster Catholic a week back — and to Thursday’s must-win at Cedar Crest.

“She’s 2-0,” Township junior sniper Ava Byrne said, chuckling. “I mean, how do you take her out now?”

All kidding aside, Burkhart is due back on the bench Saturday vs. Red Lion.

“It’s all the girls,” Schriver said. “I’m enjoying myself, but I didn’t think I’d ever make a good coach. The girls prepared for this. They’ve gotten ready for this. They definitely wanted to do it for Coach Burkhart and Coach Milligan.”

Township set the tone early here Thursday, forcing 11 first-quarter turnovers while barreling to a 10-2 lead. Sarah Kraus had the Streaks’ first two buckets, Byrne had four first-quarter points and Township was off and running.

The Streaks forced six more turnovers in the second quarter. Lizzie Lowe and Kaila Francis had back-to-back buckets to get Cedar Crest going, but Brooke Weaver drilled a 3-pointer, Byrne scored off a steal to restore order, and Kraus’ wing trey gave Township a 20-9 lead at the half.

“Pregame and at halftime we talked bout playing good defense,” Byrne said. “Being aggressive on defense and forcing that many turnovers only made our offense better.”

The Falcons kicked up a fuss in the third quarter, when Lowe scored eight of her 12 points and Francis (14 points, 6 rebounds) had two post buckets as Cedar Crest remained within shouting distance.

But Kraus had eight of her 17 points in the third, including an offensive rebound and buzzer-beater jumper in the key to give Township a 31-23 lead through three.

Julia Goebig’s stick-back bucket on the Streaks’ first trip of the fourth quarter stretched their lead to 10, and Byrne helped close it out with eight points and a pair of 3-pointers down the stretch, including a dagger trey for a 46-32 lead with 1:31 to go.

“We knew we needed this win if wanted to still be there for leagues,” Schriver said, “and we told them before the game that they had nothing to lose.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77